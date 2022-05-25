CAMERON — On the surface, it’s hard to see how a team batting nearly .400 in six playoff games could call defense its strength, but that’s the case with Cameron Yoe.
It’s a situation five years in the making.
Not long after head coach Hector Delgadillo arrived in Cameron in 2017, the Yoemen began to focus their energy on that side of the diamond.
Now the commitment has become standard and is a big reason why Yoe (26-7-1) finds itself in the fourth round of the Class 3A playoffs for a second straight season.
As it turns out, it’s also allowed the Yoemen to thrive on the other side of the diamond as well.
“We have to understand the kid that’s playing defense is also playing offense,” said Delgadillo, whose team plays Diboll (28-6) in a best-of-three 3A Region III semifinal series that starts at 7 tonight at Cypress Ranch High School. Game 2 will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the same site with a third game, if needed, 30 minutes after.
“That’s been our deal is pitching and defense,” Delgadillo said. “I stressed that when I first got here and all through the next few years. But what helps with this group is now they understand that and it’s allowed us to work on the offensive side, whether it’s our approach, our swings, whether it’s small-ball-type stuff, and that really does help.”
The results have shown as Yoe’s season progressed.
The Yoemen have a .398 average in the playoffs, going off for 28 hits in a two-game sweep of Lorena last weekend when six players had at least one multi-hit game. Four of them — Tracer Lopez, Ryan Host, Marino Cardona and Bobby Borgas — did so in both games.
It marked Yoe’s highest two-game hit output since at least early April. But ask them, and it started with defense.
“If they can’t score, they can’t win and I think that’s a big part of it is just taking pride in it,” said Host, part of the middle of Yoe’s defense that typically includes Dillan Akin at catcher, Lopez and Host at shortstop and second, respectively, and Jaidyn Sanchez in center.
Yoe’s five seniors were eighth-graders when Delgadillo took over and now are part of the program’s two deepest playoff runs since the 2011 2A state championship.
“Defense has been our biggest thing,” said senior Brannon McCall, who has fanned 16 in 18 innings as Yoe’s Game 1 playoff starter each round. “We’ve known that for the past couple years. We’re not the biggest team. We’re not going to come out and hit home runs, but we’re going to play good defense and we’re going to play the game like we know how to play it.”
As it so happens, they know how to play it pretty well — home runs, or not.
In making their second straight appearance in the regional semifinals, it marks the first time the Yoemen have accomplished the feat since at least 1983, as far back as the UIL’s online playoff records date.
Yoe’s run through Elkhart (12-2, 10-5), Troy (2-1, 8-2) and Lorena (12-5, 9-3) has now led to the Lumberjacks, who won their first district title in 17 years this season, defeating Nacogdoches Central Heights in a seeding game for District 21-3A’s top spot.
Diboll has since beaten Kountze (1-0, 13-3), Boling (12-0, 14-4) and Woodville — a matchup that required it to rebound from an opening 3-0 loss, doing so with wins of 7-1 and 12-6 — in the playoffs. The winner of this series faces Central Heights or Franklin in next week’s Region III final.
“You don’t get to this round for no reason,” Delgadillo said. “Obviously, they’re a good team. I feel like they bring something similar to what we do. It’s going to come down to which team can execute. It’s going to be a game of errors and whoever can make the least amount or whoever can handle the pressure is what it’s going to come down to.”
The Yoemen got a taste of that pressure during last year’s run to the regional finals when they lost the opener to Buna in the semis but recovered to win the next two.
“That’s the thing about the experience part is we were down this road last year,” Delgadillo said. “We know what to do and what to expect.”
Yoe brought back every starter from that team, as well as top starting pitchers in McCall and Landen Greene, and each Yoe player expects nothing less than a return trip.
“I think everybody’s ready, everybody’s excited. We just want to go play,” Akin said. “We want good outings on the mound and good line drives off the bat.”
It’s a tested formula for the Yoemen, who may not boast the aforementioned power — they have four homers on the year, two from McCall and one each from Lopez and Greene — but who pride themselves on winning each individual at-bat.
“It’s the little things that are going to matter more against a better team,” said Host, who finished 6-for-8 with a double, walk, three RBIs, two steals and three of his team’s six bunt singles in last week’s series. “We definitely have the talent to get past Diboll and to get past that fifth round. We just have to lock in mentally and realize that it’s here.”