Coming off last week’s series loss to first-place Weatherford, Temple College head coach Craig McMurtry was looking for a bounce-back in this week’s four-game set against Vernon.
The Leopards did half the work Wednesday.
Still firmly in the playoff hunt — and with second place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference on the table — Temple College got a walk-off, extra-inning win on Cade Climie’s hard single in the opener, then followed that by erasing an early three-run deficit to post a comeback win over the Chaparrals to take the doubleheader sweep on a pleasant but windy day at TC’s Danny Scott Sports Complex.
“After last week getting knocked around a little bit, it was nice to come out and pitch a little better and score enough runs to win,” said McMurtry, whose Leopards won by decisions of 5-4 in eight innings and 6-3, respectively, to maintain their position in the standings. “We played pretty solid defense, got the two wins and that gets us to 17 (in conference). Annually, if you can get right at 20 wins, that will get you in.”
The victories set the Leopards (28-16, 17-9) on the right course as they near the end of the NTJCAC slate, which concludes with two more Saturday at Vernon and next week’s four-game set against North Central Texas.
TC’s series loss last week to nationally ranked Weatherford was its first in conference this year, but the Leopards entered Wednesday’s action alone in third place. However, just one loss separated them from fifth-place Grayson. The top four from the NTJCAC qualify for next month’s NJCAA Region V Tournament.
“If you can get to the regional tournament, whether you’re the first spot or the fourth spot, you have a chance, so the key is getting there,” said McMurtry, who last led the Leopards to the postseason in 2021. “So that’s what we’re shooting for. Hopefully Saturday will set us up in good position to get into the playoffs and then try to move up a little bit if we can next week.”
Temple College put itself in position to do so by taking care of a pesky Vernon (20-23, 5-17) team that took quick leads in each game, fighting back to tie things twice in Game 1, then leading through the middle innings of Game 2 before the Leopards rallied to take control in the fifth.
Though TC relied on a pair of pitchers with limited starting experience — in freshmen Garrett Baumann and Christian Okerholm — and McMurtry said afterward that the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders, the Leopards did enough to make it work.
Climie’s hard shot up the middle with two outs in the eighth took a late, tough hop on Vernon shortstop Alex Montiel, bouncing hard off his left shoulder to bring home leadoff man Trent Rucker for the game-winning run.
Rucker scored twice as he and Dawson French each went 2-for-4 to pace TC’s nine-hit output, which included doubles from Hogan Heller and Ty Marthiljohni, who also drove in two and walked twice.
Baumann, meanwhile, subbing for the injured Clay Westbrook, kept his team in it with five strikeouts in five hard-fought innings, after which Colin Huspen hurled one-hit ball through the final three frames to pick up the win.
“We didn’t really do a lot offensively either game,” McMurtry said. “I think we were a little bit complacent and chased at times, but sometimes, even if it’s not real pretty, if you can find a way to score one more run than the other team, then you’ll live with it.”
And that’s precisely what the Leopards did in the back-and-forth Game 1 that started with the teams trading leads. Marthiljohni’s two-out double to left gave TC a 2-1 edge in the first after it fell behind by a run in the top half.
The gap stood until the third when Zak Skinner singled for a second time, advanced on a walk and wild pitch, then knotted things at 2 on Dylan Garcia’s ground out.
Again, though, the Leopards responded in their half, which started with Heller’s double to right, followed by Marthiljohni’s walk. They later scored on a fielder’s choice and Vernon error, one of three miscues the Chaparrals committed in the opener, to push TC out to a 4-2 edge.
Vernon’s Travis Bragg later tied the game at 4-all when he knocked a two-run homer over the right-field fence. Bragg and Skinner each went 2-for-4, while Jayden Hill drew three walks, to pace the Chaps on offense.
The Leopards then fell behind by three to start Game 2 after Vernon knocked Okerholm around for four hits in the first. But the righty settled in after that, giving up just three base runners — two of which he picked off — through his next four scoreless innings before yielding to Cole Marthiljohni and Tyler Cooper, who worked the sixth and seventh, respectively, to shut down the Chaps after TC broke through for three runs to claim its first lead in the fifth.
“Bouncing back after that first inning was big,” said Okerholm, who got the win in just his second start of the year. “We gave up three and then we were able to go out and keep putting up zeros, which was huge. Then, getting those runs back after we got down and not giving up, that was important.”
The Leopards promptly cut two off their deficit in the bottom of the first, which started with Rucker’s leadoff triple, who scored on a wild pitch, and also included an RBI ground out from Lance Cantrell. Cole Tabor’s double into the right-field corner then put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth, and Climie (single), Cantrell (single) and Simon Larranaga (sac fly) each followed with RBIs to give the Leopards the lead for good at 5-3.
They tacked another on for good measure in the sixth when Raithen Malone walked, stole second and third and advanced home when Skinner’s throw sailed into the outfield.
“I think answering in that first inning was big,” McMurtry said. “Cutting it back to one run was big because you’re not playing a nine-inning game since the first went extras, so you can’t fall behind too far with only seven innings to play.”
TC will travel to Vernon to wrap up the four-game set with a noon doubleheader Saturday.
“Hopefully this is a good stepping stone going into Saturday,” McMurtry said. “It’s a short park. There’s usually a lot of runs that are scored there, so we’ll have to play pretty good as far as offense. And on the mound, we have to find a way to shut them down.”