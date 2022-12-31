At some point during every broadcast of a game featuring the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, the network will inevitably cart out a grainy old clip from New Year’s Eve 1967.
Fifty-five years have passed since that famous, or perhaps infamous, NFL championship game between the Cowboys and Packers that became better known as the ‘Ice Bowl’ at Lambeau Field. The right to reach Super Bowl II was on the line.
Both teams had their share of Texans — Green Bay actually had more — with one of those from our Central Texas region.
Lee Roy Caffey, who hailed from Thorndale and later Rockdale, was part of one of the greatest linebacker trios the game had ever known along with Hall of Famers Ray Nitschke and Dave Robinson. Caffey played a key role in the Packers’ 21-17 victory over the Cowboys.
Unfortunately, Caffey is no longer here to tell the story of that classic game or the many others in which he was involved. Colon cancer cut Caffey’s life short in 1994 at age 52.
His son Brad, though he was still a few years away from being born when the game was played, remembers the stories he was told. In the digital age, he can watch entire games in which his father played. Super Bowls aside, none were more memorable than that title game that came before the NFL-AFL merger.
“He said it was dry the day before and everybody was out in T-shirts and shorts,” Brad said. “It was in the 20s or 30s, but it was gorgeous. They knew the next day would be cold, but nothing like what it became.”
The next morning, Caffey stepped outside and came back in and told his wife, Dana, to put on all the warm clothes she had and her coat plus his down coat on top of all of that.
Temperatures dipped to 13-below zero by the start of the game and plummeted to 18 below, with wind chills making it even more unbearable. The field was a sheet of ice.
Frozen tundra indeed.
“Dad said it was like playing on a parking lot,” Brad said. “He said cold is cold. It doesn’t matter what the temperature was. It was just a number. If you fell, your whole body hurt.”
Dana, who is still alive and well in Rockdale at age 82, spent most of that game in the bathroom because it was difficult to breathe in the frigid atmosphere amongst 50,000 fans. She left the stadium before the game was decided and listened to it on her car radio.
Her husband produced a couple of vital plays, in the third quarter in particular, to thwart Cowboys drives. He sacked Dallas quarterback Don Meredith on one play and forced a fumble on another that stopped a drive. The Packers led 14-0 early, but the Cowboys responded with 17 straight points and carried the lead late into the fourth quarter before Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr snuck across the goal line behind Caffey’s close friend Jerry Kramer in the waning seconds to pull out the victory.
It was the third straight NFL championship for the Packers, who — despite suffering the residual effects of the ‘Ice Bowl’ — routed the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II in much balmier Miami. Most of the Packers were still sore from the brutal conditions of the previous week, even recovering from frostbite.
Brad said that after the Packers returned to Green Bay following the Super Bowl, his dad packed up Dana and their infant daughter and drove non-stop to Thorndale so he could tend to his cattle.
Caffey’s NFL career, which began in 1963 with Philadelphia before he was traded to Green Bay the next year, still had miles on it after that. He played two more years for the Packers before spending a season flanking Dick Butkus in Chicago and joined the Cowboys in 1971, collecting a third Super Bowl ring and fourth NFL title. He left Dallas for San Diego in 1972. Chuck Noll asked him to become a Pittsburgh Steeler to help groom soon-to-be linebacker legends Jack Lambert and Jack Ham.
Dana, who is still close with many of the surviving wives of her husband’s teammates, was done moving. Subsequently, he retired to Milam County and his cattle.
Soon after, he went into Rockdale to buy a new truck. He returned home having purchased half of the dealership that became known as Miller-Caffey Chevrolet.
“Dad always overdid everything,” laughed Brad, a realtor in Rockdale.
Caffey, an All-Pro, was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame as well as the Texas A&M Hall of Fame, his alma mater.
He also carried the effects of the ‘Ice Bowl’ with him the rest of his life.
“Anytime the weather got cold in Rockdale, his hands would hurt,” Brad said. “It was 100 percent from that game.”