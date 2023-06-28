Just a few short months ago, Quentin Johnston achieved a childhood dream of becoming an NFL player.
Though he’s yet to play a single game-day snap with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s already lending a hand to the next crop of youngsters who may hope to follow his path.
The Temple native was back at Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday to host the Quentin Johnston Youth Football Camp, which attracted more than 70 youths ranging from elementary-age to high schoolers, each hoping to learn a few tips from the man who once dazzled fans on the same field with the Temple Wildcats from 2018-19 before going on to star for three years at TCU.
“It’s a good experience, but it came naturally to me,” said Johnston, who was selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft in late April. “It was something that was just already in my heart from the time I started getting a little fame and notoriety and stuff like that. Obviously coming from this town, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without this town, so I like to come back and pour everything I got into it.”
Johnston said from a young age he knew football was a game he wanted to be involved in for as long as he possibly could.
“I was probably like 6 or 7 when I first started playing football for real,” he said. “Even though I really didn’t understand what football was all the way, I just knew I wanted to be doing it for a long time. I was just out there playing with my friends around middle school and stuff like that when I started really understanding what I was doing and it became really a dream right then.”
The speedy, play-making receiver who had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns last fall as TCU reached the national title game shared his wisdom to the youth who braved an excessive heat warning with temperatures in the 90s during the 4-hour event that started at 9 a.m.
“Being out here with this kind of player, just doing the routes and having him here just giving tips, I mean it’s crazy. It’s so cool. I’ve been thinking about coming here for two weeks,” attendee Evan Lazott said during a break midway through when campers waited in line to pose for pictures with Johnston and receive autographs on items such as footballs, shoes, gloves, shirts, fliers and more.
“He’s just a nice dude and it’s awesome that he’s doing this with all these little kids and, like, giving them inspiration on going pro. I just think that’s great,” continued Lazott, a 15-year-old from Belton, one of the older attendees who added that persisting through the heat was worth it.
“It’s Texas, everyone deals with it. We’re all used to it,” he said.
There were plenty of hydration opportunities as well as a snow-cone truck parked outside the stadium to help mitigate some of the fatigue, and energy remained high throughout, as one would expect from youngsters teeming with it.
“They seem to be having fun. They’re obviously full of energy. If you give them more than two minutes of downtime, they’re going to go find something to get into, so it’s been a pretty good deal,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said as campers tossed footballs and zig-zagged through bystanders after finishing their turns in the autograph line.
Stewart was one of the instructors who helped run drills that focused on footwork, agility and speed during the first session, followed by some training with tackling dummies and 7-on-7 action during the second half.
“It’s a pretty cool deal. There’s been a lot of support in the community,” Stewart continued. “He’s five, six years removed from being a Temple Wildcat, so there’s a lot of folks here that are very, very excited that he’s back in town.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston recently completed his first round of professional workouts — which included rookie minicamp and voluntary OTAs in May and a mandatory two-day mini-camp earlier this month — and already has drawn praise from teammates and coaches alike.
Chargers star safety Derwin James Jr. told ESPN “he’s that guy” soon after seeing his new teammate in action.
“Him being able to have the confidence to be able to go through his drills … every catch he’s finishing his runs,” James told ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry.
Johnston, who averaged 8.9 yards after the catch during his college career, is viewed as a deep threat who can help stretch the field for the Chargers offense. In 2020, he averaged 22.1 yards per catch, a Big 12 record (minimum 20 receptions) for a true freshman, and last year was named the offensive most valuable player in TCU’s win over Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal during which he had six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown.
“Definitely it was different, but it was something to get used to,” Johnston said of his first NFL workout. “Had a lot of meetings, that’s really the main thing is it’s a lot of meetings. Practice was smooth, obviously getting a good connection with the quarterback Justin Herbert and learning as much as I can from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, those type of guys, so it was fun.”
As training camp approaches — it begins July 26 in Costa Mesa, Calif. — Johnston said his goal is mostly to remain healthy.
“Honestly just staying in the playbook, staying healthy and just keep working,” he said. “If I can, maybe do another event for the Temple community but other than that, just stay healthy.”
The rangy wideout who was a three-sport star at Temple, including a state-qualifying high jumper, also shared some of the advice he gave to the campers.
“Stay humble and stay the course is the big thing,” he said. “You have to stay the track because if you don’t, you look up one day and your dream is right in front of you, but you may be too far off-track to get there. So just stay on track and keep God first and believe in that for sure.”