Long before Joe Greene donned his purple Dunbar jersey and set about on a legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame career, the way had been paved by Panthers players before him.
Greene, whose No. 75 jersey was retired by Temple ISD during ceremonies Friday night, remains the famous face from Temple near the end of an era during which public schools segregated themselves based on ethnicity. He also came along slightly before Southwest Conference athletic programs of the day began to integrate and he wound up at North Texas State University prior to becoming the cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s in a league in which ability had long since trumped race.
One can only wonder what might have become of Dunbar stars prior to Greene who didn’t get so much as a glance from recruiters because of racial barriers.
The name that immediately jumps to mind is Ike “Whiskey” Stevenson. His was a talent that may have been well ahead of his time in an age that could only take note of his immense ability, but little more than that.
Stevenson already was 17 years old when Dunbar formed its first football team in 1924. Coach Cornelius Sampson put the stocky, muscular Stevenson at halfback where he was the featured ballcarrier.
That is, when Whiskey was available.
The Panthers’ star player came from humble means and worked as a cook at a local eatery to help support his family. All games at recently constructed Woodson Field were in the afternoon and Stevenson was typically a late arrival to the game after he got off work.
Since black players weren’t allowed to use Temple High’s locker facilities, or anyone else’s, a group of men formed a human wall around him so he could change into his football uniform with modesty.
Much of the remembrances of Stevenson come more from oral legend than written record. A couple of team pictures, one in which he’s holding a football, still survive after almost 100 years. The origin of his nickname is uncertain — his obituary later described him as “Big Whiskey” — though it’s likely a family moniker. His younger brother, Clifford, a teammate on those early Dunbar teams, was “Half-Pint.”
Stevenson’s exploits weren’t always confined to a small bubble in Temple or other nearby towns with little notice. He caught the eye of Dana X. Bible, the most prominent collegiate coach in Texas in the 1920s. Bible had already won one national title at Texas A&M and soon won another.
As recorded in a 1976 publication “Bell County Revisited,” Bible watched Stevenson from the Woodson Field stands and lamented to a friend, “Oh, if that fellow were only white. I’d pay $30,000 to get him to come to my school.”
One irony of the era is that at all-white Temple High, the Wildcats had a player similar to Stevenson in Barton “Botchy” Koch — also born in 1907 — who came from a similarly hard-scrabble background and got the proper attention. Koch went on to Baylor and became the first All-American from the SWC in 1930.
Meanwhile, Stevenson went about living his post-Dunbar life quietly in Temple with his wife Octavia and two sons, Ike Jr. and Rickey. His obituary from the fall of 1984 provided his address on Hock Street and described him as a lifelong Temple resident and member of the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. Beyond the usual particulars, the obit described his status at Dunbar as the “right halfback on the first negro football team.” Obviously, it was still a point of pride until his death at 77.
What might have been for Whiskey is left for sad speculation.
Stevenson was a teammate of Curtis Elliott, who later succeeded Sampson and stayed on for decades as the Panthers’ coach. Elliott was the thread from the beginning through the Greene years of the early 1960s as well as in the 1950s with Rufus Granderson, who went on to play for Prairie View A&M and a season with the Dallas Texans in the old AFL.
The retirement of Greene’s jersey is undoubtedly a testament to his individual greatness at the highest level of football.
But on another level, Greene’s honor is representative of the many black athletes in Temple during the first half of the 20th century who played for the joy of competition while knowing their athletic opportunities beyond high school were limited by their race.
Perhaps none more than Ike “Whiskey” Stevenson.