In what has been a year unlike any other, several area football teams made it through the last three months of a treacherous regular season and now find themselves on the cusp of what they hope is a lengthy postseason run.
The Class 4A-1A playoffs have started for seven area teams, with two playing late Thursday night, four more tonight and another Saturday afternoon.
Salado, Rockdale, Rogers and Granger have bi-district matchups slated for tonight, while Academy faces Hallettsville on Saturday. Lampasas and Holland also secured postseason berths and played their bi-district games Thursday, which did not end before press time.
After a season that was focused more on the health and safety of players and coaches, those area teams are just glad to still be playing in November, when the season looked uncertain in July.
“After everything we’ve dealt with and all the work the kids have done to get to this point, it’s nice to see them be rewarded with at least one additional game,” Rogers head coach Charlie Roten said. “The kids are confident and feel good. Hopefully that translates into wins.”
In Class 4A Division II, Salado (9-1) faces Rusk (5-5) at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium. Rockdale (6-4) plays Columbus (8-2) in a 3A Division I matchup at Conroe’s Buddy Moorhead Stadium, and Rogers (5-5) takes on Tidehaven (5-4) in a 3A Division II contest at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium. In 2A Division II, Granger (7-2) travels to Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium to play Rocksprings (7-2).
Academy (7-3) and Hallettsville (8-2) square off in a 3A Division I tilt at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
“We handled business through these first 10 games, now we have to go out there and be the better team for 48 minutes,” Salado head coach Alan Haire said. “Come playoff time, you don’t have to necessarily be the better team. You just have to be the better team for those 48 minutes. I think our kids understand that.”
Another thing teams understand is that the risk of COVID-19 is still as prevalent as ever and remains a threat for area teams. On Tuesday, Gatesville announced that it had to forfeit its 4A Division II bi-district playoff game against Carthage because of a coronavirus outbreak — abruptly ending the Hornets’ return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
“Your heart just goes out to those kids who have played well enough to get into the playoffs, but then have it all ended just like that,” Haire said. “It would be a heartbreaker for sure. The goal all year long has been to end the season the right way and in the right fashion.”
Roten expressed similar sentiment and added that it would take quite a scenario for Rogers to cancel a playoff game.
“I think it would take a lot for us to forfeit a playoff game. I’m not a forfeit kind of guy, so as long as we have players to put out there, we’re going to play,” Roten said. “Hopefully, we continue to stay healthy and play for as long as we can.”
Cross country: Area sends 24 athletes to state meet
The area will be well-represented at the UIL Cross Country State Championships, with 24 athletes scheduled to compete over the course of the two-day event Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The first day of the meet includes the Class 3A competition, which will feature Rockdale’s Jesus Bocanegra and Rogers’ Kade Sebek in the boys race, and Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemmings and Rogers’ Cruz Avila in the girls event.
Bocanegra punched his state ticket by finishing fifth at the 3A Region III meet in which Sebek was 16th. Flemmings won the 3A-III girls title, and Avila crossed the line 20th.
The second day of the state championships will feature 20 area runners, including the boys and girls teams from Salado.
Logan Rickey’s fifth-place showing fueled a second-place finish in the 4A Region III meet for the Salado boys, who also have Brooke Dabney, Trey Graham, Isaac Huerta, Owen Pitcock, Jake Rechtfertig and Grant Sellers.
Jaci McGregor was runner-up at the 4A-III meet to spur a third-place finish for the Salado girls, whose team also includes Natalie Burleson, Avery Fossum, Anna Lesley, Lydia Lesley, Ellie Mescher and Kate Neas.
Also competing in the 4A boys race will be Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez, who was 16th in Region I. The 4A girls race will include Jarrell’s Jasmine Benevidez — fourth in Region III — and Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms, who was eighth in Region I.
Holland’s Bailey Campbell, Moody’s Isaiah Segura and Bruceville-Eddy’s Lastin Madson are set to run in the 2A boys race at the state meet. Campbell was sixth in Region IV, and Segura and Madson were seventh and 17th, respectively, in Region III.
Team tennis: Academy set for state semifinal
Academy faces Boerne today in a Class 4A team tennis state semifinal, with a berth in the state championship match on the line.
Academy — competing at the 4A level for team tennis because the sport isn’t offered for 3A schools — knocked off Austin Johnson, Groesbeck, Palestine, Wharton and China Spring to reach the semifinals.
Today at Dripping Springs, the Academy squad will send out Kaylee Alexander, Addyson Andrews, Hunter Bruggman, Skyler Dockstader, Parker Fossett, Daniel Golovin, Jonathan Golovin, Samuel Golovin, Madalyn Hammonds, Payton Lisenbe, Halee Mackie, Mason Mackie, Nathan Mauldin, Hevan Nieto, Amelia Powell, Olivia Queen, Kerstin Turner and Corbin VanWagenen in its bid to knock off Boerne.
The winning team advances to face Hereford or Kaufman in the state final at noon Tuesday on the Texas A&M campus in College Station.