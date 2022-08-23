BELTON — Entering the third set of Tuesday’s contest against Pflugerville Weiss, the Belton Lady Tigers were in a severe slump with their backs against the wall after losing the second set 25-3 to fall into a 2-0 hole.
Although the Lady Tigers did not fully recover, they did bounce back.
On the heels of their struggles in the second set, Belton rebounded in the third and held a slim 11-10 advantage before succumbing to the Lady Wolves in a 25-16, 25-3, 25-18 defeat.
The Lady Tigers opened the third set with an 8-4 outburst as junior Jayla Williams set up Kambyl Utley for a punctuating kill, but Weiss responded with nine consecutive points to take control before closing the match with four unanswered points.
Belton struggled to halt the Lady Wolves’ scoring surges all evening.
Following a back-and-forth start to the opening set, Weiss used a 6-0 run to open a 13-6 advantage before inflating the cushion to nine points at 19-10. The Lady Tigers trimmed the deficit to six points at 19-13 but did not get any closer.
The trend continued in the second set as the Lady Wolves posted the first nine points before Belton junior middle blocker Mallory Bankhead’s kill snapped the streak. Weiss was not fazed, though, immediately answering with 11 consecutive points.
Facing defeat in the third, the Lady Tigers finally generated some momentum but could not maintain it.
Makaelyn Perez, a senior outside hitter, led Belton (5-15) offensively with a team-high four kills to go along with four digs, while senior Charlotte Kallina contributed six assists and a pair of aces. Utley, a junior, finished with a three blocks and three kills.
The Lady Tigers, who have lost nine consecutive matches since defeating Gatesville in straight sets to win their home opener last week, will look to reverse their fortunes beginning Thursday when they open play at the three-day Lamar Consolidated ISD tournament — one of the final stops before opening the District 22-5A schedule.
After traveling to the tournament, where it will play approximately eight times, Belton hosts Round Rock Stony Point next Tuesday and Georgetown East View on Sept. 2 before playing at Hutto on Sept. 6. The Lady Tigers start district play Sept. 9 at Waco University.
Last season, Belton produced an overall record of 23-19, finishing third in the District 12-6A standings and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.