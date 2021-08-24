Hampered by COVID-19 and various injuries, the Temple College Lady Leopards had just six active players by the end of last season.
That’s not the case now, and it’s a nice feeling for coach Jordan Pickett to look up and have more players on her bench than on the court this year.
“I think we have lots of depth in every position,” Pickett said. “It keeps people on the court competitive.”
But that has problems of its own for the Lady Leopards, as shown in their home-opening loss to Coastal Bend College, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11, on Tuesday night at TC Gym.
“The chemistry we are still working on because we’ve never played together,” said Temple outside hitter Brianna Stovall, one of just two players who saw significant playing time last season. “For most of these girls, it was their first match in this gym. So there was a lot of nerves.”
The nerves and lack of chemistry were evident from the start as Coastal Bend sailed through the opening set with relative ease, leading 20-9 before the Lady Leopards recorded back-to-back points for the first time.
It was then that TC (1-4) found some momentum, cutting the lead to 21-12 before the Lady Cougars (1-0) closed out the set.
It was enough to get the Lady Leopards some confidence, though. They never trailed in the second set and scored seven straight points, including three aces by Sidnie Smith, after a 17-all tie on the way to evening the match.
Coastal Bend returned the favor in the third, turning a 17-all tie into a 23-17 lead — highlighted by big kills from Odah Gonzales — on the way to the win.
Temple responded by trailing only once in the fourth set to set up the finale.
“We would get the momentum then drop it, get it again and drop it,” said Stovall, who had six kills. “It was kind of frustrating. I like the energy. When we are on, we are really on. But when we aren’t, it’s tough.”
Coastal Bend took control of the final set early, winning the first four points and leading 6-2 before Temple started making a run. A kill and a block by Hailey Harris cut the gap to 6-4 and, after the Lady Cougars answered with back-to-back points, the Lady Leopards used two blocks by Halle Mitchell and a Coastal Bend hitting error to get within 8-7.
Temple still trailed 10-9 after a kill in the middle by Rogers product Sabrina Tuerck, but an errant hit by Coastal Bend tied the set at 10.
A service error gave Coastal Bend an 11-10 lead, and Tuerck appeared to tie it again with a slam of an overpass. The referees ruled she hit the net with her hand, though, giving Coastal Bend a two-point lead that it eventually turned into a 15-11 victory to close it out.
“I think we struggled finding momentum,” Pickett said. “We missed a serve there at 10-all. If we put it in and (Tuerck) isn’t called for the net, it’s a two-point spread.”
While Pickett stands by her view of the play, she also was quick to dismiss it as a reason for the loss.
“I think it’s clear they are inexperienced,” she said. “The nerves are showing, the lack of experience is showing. With COVID and injuries, some of these girls haven’t had a solid season in two years, and sometimes you forget how to compete. I think we have the athletic pieces. It’s just learning our system and trusting each other.”