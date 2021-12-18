Tributes came swift and voluminously as word spread that iconic sports writer Dave Campbell had died at 96 on December 10.
Campbell’s passing marked one of the last from a golden era of Texas sports bards that featured a variety of characters of wit, wisdom and wherewithal before professional sports had arrived on the Lone Star scene.
In the 1950s, ours was a state immersed in a college athletic conference made up almost entirely within Texas’ borders, as well as the accomplishments of high school teams.
That was the world that the affable, soft-spoken Wacoan grew up in, rooted for, read and wrote about his entire adult life save for a military stint with the 14th Armored Division during World War II in Germany.
Campbell latched on with his hometown paper, the Waco Tribune-Herald, soon after his military commitment was complete and his degree from Baylor was secured, writing sports copy under the tutelage of his legendary predecessor Jinx Tucker. As competing newspapers in towns featuring hot rival teams Waco and Temple High, it was commonplace for Telegram sports editor of the 1930s and 40s Harry Blanding and Tucker to toss friendly grenades at each other in print, particularly as a big Temple-Waco game approached.
Tucker and Blanding were the stalwarts of Central Texas sports writers in and around the World War II era, but they may be best remembered for two legends spawned under their tutelage — Campbell with Tucker and Belton native Blackie Sherrod under Blanding.
When Campbell took over in 1953 following Tucker’s death, he brought his genteel manner to his publication’s sports section with which he remained for 40 years. Sherrod — a war hero himself who also died at 96 five years ago — had by then taken his swashbuckling style and personality to Dallas-Fort Worth publications.
The two were part of an era that featured notable Texas-based sports writers such as Lou Maysel in Austin, Dan Cook in San Antonio, Harold Ratliff and Denne Freeman with the Associated Press, George Breazeale in Austin, Bud Shrake in Dallas, Dan Jenkins in Fort Worth and Mickey Herskowitz in Houston, among the gaggle who chronicled the Southwest Conference in its heyday.
Like most of that era’s best, Campbell was a confidante of those he covered, not just in Waco but throughout the state. He wrote with an intimacy, depth and expertise in a straightforward fashion of understated eloquence.
Some of those writers went on to literary fame through best-selling books or through columns their loyal readership made an appointment to devour. Their work transcended the outlet from which it originated.
What set Campbell apart from his long-era sports journalism brethren was, of course, the 1960 birth of Texas Football magazine, which still carries his name decades after he sold it. The summer edition previewing the SWC and every high school football team in the state was an instant hit and an instant collector’s item from the first one with Texas quarterback Jack Collins on the cover. The publication has modernized, but the format essentially is the same as the one Campbell composed on his kitchen table during the Eisenhower Administration.
The magazine was borne out of Campbell’s desire to see SWC teams properly previewed since they were generally ignored on a national stage. It certainly accomplished that, but moreover it crystallized our state’s love affair with high school football in an age before internet technology and streaming services. A high school kid seeing their name in print meant something. Athletes from all over the state couldn’t wait to get their copy in June to see if theirs was in it. (Somebody typed mine into the 1980 edition). Coaches couldn’t wait to get it to see where their teams were picked.
The covers became legend. Four players with Temple High ties — Brad Dusek (1972), Kenneth Davis (1985), Bret Stafford (1987) and Sammy Baugh (1995) — have graced the cover, more than any other high school can boast.
If his careers with the Waco paper and later with Baylor publications weren’t enough, it’s Texas Football that made Campbell sports writing royalty. He was approachable, friendly and generous, but to a man each of us younger writers approached him with awe and respect. So did coaches and athletes. He got to ask the first question at Baylor postgame news conferences and the last one if so desired.
Texas has enjoyed a lion’s share of memorable sports writers commensurate to the large palette from which to draw inspiration and a Mount Rushmore of historic figures would be a chore to cull down. Should anyone commence to chiseling the first likeness into stone it should be that of the warm, pleasant image of Dave Campbell.