KINGSVILLE — Salado’s bid for the program’s first trip to the UIL girls basketball state tournament since 2009 came up one win shy.
Fredericksburg broke open a close game in the fourth quarter Saturday night and defeated the Lady Eagles 53-40 in the Class 4A Region IV final at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Salado (27-12) defeated Wimberley, Lamar Fulshear and Boerne to reach this weekend’s regional tournament, which began rather well for the Lady Eagles on Friday night when they beat Corpus Christi West Oso to move on to Saturday’s final against the Billies (27-7).
Salado, in the regional tournament for the first time since 2011, led 15-14 at halftime and 23-20 with 3:55 left in a back-and-forth third quarter — which featured five lead changes — after consecutive 3-pointers by Jasey Goings and Kaia Philen.
After Fredericksburg tied it at 23, Ella Hartmann put the Billies in front, 26-23, with a 3 with 2:20 remaining in the third. Katie Law’s two free throws and another by Amanda Cantu drew Salado even, but Fredericksburg scored the final four points of the period for a 30-26 advantage heading to the fourth.
An 11-0 run boosted the Billies in front 41-27 with 5:30 to go, and the Lady Eagles were no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Fredericksburg joins Argyle, Dallas Lincoln and Fairfield in this year’s 4A state semifinals, which begin next Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.