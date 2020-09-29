What does a team do a few days after it notched a victory that garnered statewide acclaim? As far as Temple head coach Scott Stewart is concerned, the answer is move on and get back to work.
“You better have a short memory, good and bad, in this game,” Stewart said.
So while the Wildcats (1-0) were reminded all weekend about how well they played during a riveting 40-13 dispatching of Longview — which included 30 unanswered points after halftime — in the teams’ season opener in Arlington last Friday, Stewart has spent the first part of this week fervently reminding his players of the bigger picture.
“I want to know who we are more than I want to know what that scoreboard says,” Stewart said. “We’re, obviously, going to go out and try to win everything that we can, but I need to know who we are. Are we a flash in the pan? Are we Milli Vanilli? Are we Hanson? You, know, ‘MmmBop’. One-hit wonder. We figure it out one time and then fall apart. So, this find out who we are is a process. It’s not a one-game definition or a one-game identity. And we’ll find out more about who we are by how we react off a big win than we will off anything else.”
Senior wide receiver AJ McDuffy, who had five catches for 35 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown 2 minutes into the third quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, said that the process begins with shifting all attention away from what went on inside AT&T Stadium and solely toward Magnolia West — another 1-0 team coming off a double-digit win.
Kickoff of Temple’s second straight non-district game away from Wildcat Stadium to open the season is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium in Magnolia.
“I feel like there are a few mistakes that we can still clear up, so we are just focused and getting ready for the next big game,” McDuffy said.
The Mustangs are led by former Temple assistant coach Blake Joseph, who is in his second season following a promotion from West’s offensive coordinator when fellow former Temple assistant J.D. Berna took over as Magnolia ISD athletic director, the position formally held by Mike Spradlin — the Wildcats’ head coach from 2011-2015 — before he vacated that post for the head coaching gig at Rockwall-Heath in 2019.
West defeated Brenham 49-28 in a back-and-forth opener last Friday in which the Mustangs led 20-7 before falling behind 21-20 and outscoring the Cubs 28-7 the rest of the way.
Junior quarterback Brock Dalton completed 14 of 25 passes for 228 yards and two TDs, one each to receiver Jeff Krop and tight end Marcus Collins, who finished with four receptions for 109 yards. Trey Leggett had eight catches for 73 yards and Hunter Bilbo carried it 29 times for 149 yards and four scores.
“We call it Temple ISD East,” Stewart cracked. “Their offense is almost identical. It’s the same tree, anyway — all Spradlin stuff. We’ve tweaked some stuff and they’ve tweaked some stuff.”
Offensive numbers
Temple didn’t put up especially eye-popping statistics against Longview, though that makes some sense because the Wildcats’ defense kept providing the offense with the luxury of a short field. Still, Temple displayed a noticeable efficiency, specifically through the air, while totaling 251 yards
In his first career varsity start, quarterback Humberto Arizmendi went 21-of-28 — he was 14-of-16 in the second half — for 213 yards and tossed one touchdown apiece to four receivers. McDuffy, Tr’Darius Taylor, Luke Allen and running back Samari Howard all caught TD passes, and versatile sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a contender for the QB spot coming out of fall camp who was the starting safety as a freshman, had a team-high six receptions.
“I was proud of that (receiver) group, proud of how Arizmendi threw it and how we blocked and gave us time at times to throw it,” said Stewart, who noted that he’d like to see more production out of a rushing attack that mustered 38 yards on 24 attempts in Week 1.
Defensive numbers
Sophomore linebacker Taurean York had a team-high 13 tackles for a defense that forced four turnovers, recorded a safety and allowed no points and just 137 yards after halftime. Cornerback Keon Williams was second last week with seven tackles, and linebacker Marshall Grays and defensive end Eric Shorter had six apiece. Grays also had an interception, defensive back O’Tarian Peoples forced one fumble and returned another for a TD, and Jayven Taylor produced the safety.
Captains
Prior to last week’s opener, the Wildcats voted in eight captains for this season: Howard, York, McDuffy, Arizmendi, Allen, Taylor, Allen Camacho and Alex Rodriguez.