BELTON — Consider Bryson Sauceda a quick learner.
Though he wasn’t yet a full-time member of Belton’s defense, an impromptu tryout during last season’s opener directly took care of that.
It also set the trajectory for a historic year that included the Tigers’ first outright district championship since 1999 and first playoff win since 2016.
Now, Sauceda and Belton are back for more.
“I mean, I can’t say enough about him. What he does to disrupt blocking schemes and open things up for other people sometimes doesn’t get in the stat column, but, man, he is a dog,” said Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin, whose team travels to Huntsville for a 7:30 p.m. non-district clash today at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium. “You win football games with dudes like that. He’s just a tremendous high school football player.”
Though the senior Sauceda was an offensive lineman through the better half of his playing days, the defensive side continually perked his interest.
“I know that every position on the football field is active, but I just feel like as a D-lineman, you can cause so much more havoc,” the soon-to-be 18-year-old said Tuesday. “So when I would watch that from the sidelines or whatever, I’d be itching to want to be out there. I’m glad that I am, finally.”
His coaches and teammates are glad to say the same.
While he rose to a varsity backup role as an offensive lineman by the start of his junior year, he mostly hoped — sometimes even flat-out asked — to get his chance as a defender.
Then he just happened to be standing in the right place at the right time.
“I think it was our first game last year,” Sniffin said. “Bryson was a backup and whoever was out there — I can’t remember who it was, but they were ineffective. And I just turned and Bryson happened to be standing right next to me, so I tossed his butt out there, and the rest is history. He seized his moment, that’s for sure.”
Sauceda went in at nose guard and quickly showed a tenacity that demanded attention.
“I just remember that I was real happy and excited. I viewed it as an opportunity knocking on the door, so I had to answer it,” he said. “Coach (Brandon) Faubion, our D-line coach now, he came into the locker room and handed me a red jersey.”
With that, Sauceda became an official member of the defense, and, as Sniffin said, the rest is history.
The soft-spoken, thoughtful teenager who prefers to lead by example — “I’m more of letting my actions speak for me,” he said — did just that. He earned District 11-5A-II first-team honors as a defensive tackle, rounding out the stat sheet with 28 tackles (11 for loss), 2½ sacks, five hurries and a team-leading three forced fumbles.
His presence had an instant trickle-down effect, both on opponents and within his team, and double-teams rapidly became the norm. Sauceda took that as a point of pride.
“Here and there I would get in on some plays, but most of the time I was just focused on trying to draw the double-team and letting the linebackers go in and have some fun,” he said.
So that, they did.
Sauceda’s eagerness to prove himself and the level to which he performed was credited by Wyatt Butler — one of those linebackers who has some fun at his teammate’s behest — as a turning point for the defense as a whole in 2022.
“Suddenly, we have a great D-lineman who they have to double every play,” Butler said before this season. “That’s one more linebacker running free. I’ll take it, works for me. So, it was real good. We knew our front three we’re going to get it done. They let everyone else work, and it flows back.”
That continues to be the case this fall.
Sauceda, now a 5-foot-11, 216-pound defensive end, had a sack in each game, four tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries as the Tigers (2-0) aim for even bigger aspirations in trying to repeat as league champs.
The Bell County native credits his dad, BJ Sauceda, as igniting his interest in sports as a youth and his mother, Veronica Acuna, for encouraging him to give football a try once he entered South Belton Middle School.
“I remember going into sixth grade, I don’t think I actually like planned on doing it, but then my mom told me I should try it. And here I am now, having fun,” he said.
Sauceda, who also loves playing baseball, hopes to garner enough attention to allow him the chance to keep playing football after this fall.
“Just try to get some people to look at me, try to get offers,” he said of his individual aspirations for his final high school year. “That’s always been a goal. And just make sure that I’m doing my tasks and my job.”
As far as Sniffin’s concerned, there’s no doubt Sauceda will do that.
“Nobody’s going to work harder on the field and on game day than him,” the fourth-year Belton head coach said. “We’d like to get him some rest sometimes, but we can’t take him off the field because he’s so dang valuable for us.
“He always wanted to play (defense). We wanted to make him an offensive lineman, but he was right.”