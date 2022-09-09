Temple-CS football

Temple’s Josh Donoso (22) prepares to tackle College Station’s Zach Dang during the Wildcats’ loss to the Cougars on Friday.

 Bryan-College Station Eagle

COLLEGE STATION — Temple did as much as it could to put a lackluster first half in the rearview mirror Friday night against College Station, and during a whirlwind third quarter dwindled a 17-point deficit to three.

jweaver@tdtnews.com

Tags