COLLEGE STATION — Temple did as much as it could to put a lackluster first half in the rearview mirror Friday night against College Station, and during a whirlwind third quarter dwindled a 17-point deficit to three.
But just when the Wildcats started to celebrate what looked like a go-ahead touchdown run by Mikal Harrison-Pilot, an illegal formation penalty negated the gain. Temple punted four plays later, the Cougars scored the next 14 points on quarterback Arrington Maiden’s second rushing TD and a 37-yard pick-six by Chantz Johnson, and College Station wrapped up a 45-35 non-district victory at Cougar Field.
“We’ve got some momentum going, we get a touchdown called back that was obviously a very questionable call, and the wheels fell off after that. I think that shows some of the maturity stuff that we need to work on,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
Sophomore Christian Tutson had three touchdowns and Harrison-Pilot had two scores on a big receiving night for the senior, and it was that duo that helped key a 21-point third quarter that got Temple (2-1) within striking distance.
Tutson — who in the first quarter had a scoop and score on a blocked punt — countered a 99-yard kickoff return 15 seconds earlier to open the third by Anthony Tisdell with a 94-yard return TD to get the Wildcats within 24-14.
After the Cougars (2-1) opened the lead back up to 17 on Jackson Verdugo’s 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown, quarterback Reese Rumfield and Harrison-Pilot connected for touchdowns of 38 and 62 yards in a span of 55 seconds to make it 31-28 with 2:46 remaining in the third.
Temple’s defense forced a punt on College Station’s next possession, and Harrison-Pilot took the snap on the very next play up the middle to the end zone. The penalty was called, and that was that, according to Stewart.
“They have to believe in themselves. This is a game. We have to play the game better. But it’s a game. This is not life and death. I want them to understand that I’m trying to get them ready for life, trying to get them ready for bad stuff that’s going to happen to them. Tonight we fell apart a little bit when something bad happened to us — especially with the perception of an injustice. Can’t function like that,” Stewart said. “Bad stuff is going to happen to you in this life. If the only thing we are going to do is teach these boys football then we are failures. What are you going to do if something bad happens to you in real life? You going to shut it down? That’s not who we are, what we are or how we are.
“So, that’s going to be my biggest message. I challenged them to look in the mirror and challenge themselves.”
Harrison-Pilot finished with 10 catches for 224 yards, Tutson added a 17-yard TD catch late in the fourth to make for the final margin, and Rumfield was 22-of-46 for 313 yards and the three touchdown tosses, with two interceptions.
Maiden was 17-of-26 for 230 yards and two TDs.
Temple’s offense stumbled out of the first-half gates, twice turning over the ball on downs in Cougars territory and punting away three of its other four possessions while generating just four first downs.
Meanwhile, Maiden twice burned the Wildcats defense on fourth down. First, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander broke a pair of tackles on a scrambling 28-yard scoring run on fourth-and-2 to put the Cougars up 10-7 at 7:54 of the second quarter. Then the junior dropped a 35-yard pass into Tisdell at the back of the end zone on fourth-and-9 for a 17-7 advantage 3:36 before halftime.
The Maiden-to-Tisdale TD was set up in part by an unsportsmanlike penalty on Temple, which had stopped running back Anthony Trevino for a loss of 2 yards to presumably force a punt. The foul kept the drive alive, and four plays later, Temple trailed by 10.
“I don’t walk off this field like we got our teeth kicked in. We did not play well at inopportune times,” Stewart said.”
The Cougars went ahead 3-0 with Conner Young’s 30-yard field goal at 3:12 of the first. The Wildcats took a 7-3 lead when Lezlie Jackson blocked a punt that was picked up by Tutson and returned 29 yards for the score with 12 seconds left in the opening period.
“Just the first half, we came out slow,” Harrison-Pilot said. “It wasn’t our night tonight in the first half and we have to be better than that.”
COLLEGE STATION 45, TEMPLE 35
Temple 7 0 21 7 — 35
College Station 3 14 14 14 — 45
CS — Conner Young 30 field goal
Tem — Christian Tutson 29 blocked punt return (Marcos Garcia kick)
CS — Arrington Maiden 28 run (Young kick)
CS — Anthony Tisdell 35 pass from Maiden (Young kick)
CS — Tisdell 99 kickoff return (Young kick)
Tem— Tutson 94 yard kickoff return (Garcia kick)
CS — Jackson Verdugo 60 pass from Maiden (Young kick)
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 38 pass from Reese Rumfield (Garcia kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 62 pass from Rumfield (Garcia kick)
CS — Maiden 1 run (Young kick)
CS — Chantz Johnson 37 interception return (Young kick)
Tem — Tutson 17 pass from Rumfield (Garcia kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem CS
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 20-41 44-135
Passing yards 313 230
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-46-2 17-26-0
Punts-average 6-31.8 7-26.7
Fumbles-lost 0 0
Penalties-yards 8-59 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Deshaun Brundage 11-33, Rymond Johnson 2-10, Jervonnie Williams 1-2, Pharrell Hemphill 1-2, Harrison-Pilot 1-1, Rumfield 4-(-8); College Station: Anthony Trevino 26-91, Maiden 10-27, Ayden Martinez-Brown 6-15, team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Temple: Rumfield 22-46-2-313; College Station: Maiden 117-26-0-230.
RECEIVING — Temple: Harrison-Pilot 10-224, Tutson 3-40, Jaquon Butler 4-21, Jeremiah Lennon 3-11, Hemphill 2-17; College Station: Zach Dang 4-50, Verdugo 3-63, Paden Cashion 3-25, Tisdell 2-40, Trevino 2-24, Beau Kortan 2-16, Martinez-Brown 1-3.