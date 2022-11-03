— District 4-5A-I —
KILLEEN ELLISON at LAKE BELTON
Tiger Field
Records: Ellison Eagles 5-4, 4-3; Lake Belton Broncos 7-2, 5-2
Last week: Midlothian 27, Ellison 13; Lake Belton, idle
Eagles to watch: WR Khamani Debrow, RB Joseph Fowlkes, WR Tay’Veon Johnson, LB Matthew Moore, DB Zy’Aire King, LB Kesean Meeks, RB Daryl Cannie, QB Sidney Holland, WR Bobby Williams, DL Brendan Bett, LB Steve Albert.
Broncos to watch: WR Micah Hudson, QB Connor Crews, DB/WR Javeon Wilcox, DL Adam Walden, OL Challen Ma’ileoi, LB Connor Brennan, DB Selman Bridges, RB D’Arius Wilkerson, DB/WR Ty Legg, WR Jaydon Leza.
Note: The winner of this one will advance to next week’s playoffs as 4-5A-I’s final representative while the loser will have to wait a year for its next shot. Both teams are coming off losses to league-leading Midlothian in their most recent games. The Eagles had a four-game streak snapped last week by the Panthers in a game that was tied at the half while Lake fell at Midlothian on Oct. 21 before enjoying a bye last week. This one will feature the league’s second-highest scoring offense in the Broncos (46.4 points per game) versus its second-ranked scoring defense in the Eagles (17.6). Both teams like to throw the ball around and feature multiple weapons at receiver.
— District 11-5A-II —
BELTON at WACO UNIVERSITY
Waco ISD Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 7-2, 5-0; University Trojans 5-4, 4-1
Last week: Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6; University 78, Pflugerville Connally 7
Tigers to watch: WR Slade LeBlanc, RB Shaun Snapp, QB Ty Brown, WR Garrett Oliveira, LB Donovan Thompson, OL Ethan Sandoval, LB Wyatt Butler, RB LJ Underwood, WR Mason Ramm.
Trojans to watch: RB Mekhi Sandolph, RB/WR Naje Drakes, WR London Smith, RB LaDarrius Evans, LB Joseph Caballero, QB Jashaun Manghane, DB Dantrell Degrate.
Note: Belton would seal its first district title since 2009 and an undefeated run through league play with a win tonight, while the Trojans can improve their playoff seeding and possibly create a three-way tie up top if they are victorious. The Tigers put up 372.2 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the area, behind Snapp (118 carries, 822 yards, 12 TDs) on the ground and Brown (117-of-211, 1,707 yards, 19 TDs) through the air. Sandolph has rushed for 1,156 yards and 14 TDs for University while Drakes has seven touchdown receptions. The Tigers average 33.2 points per game while the Trojans register 40.4 per outing.
— District 11-3A-I —
FRANKLIN at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Franklin Lions 9-0, 5-0; Academy Bumblebees 5-4, 3-2
Last week: Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7; Academy 34, Rockdale 27
Lions to watch: RB Bryson Washington, LB Colby Smith, DL/OL Andrew Elmore, LB Brayden Youngblood, LB Landen Lorenz, RB Jayden Jackson.
Bumblebees to watch: QB Kasey Mraz, WR/DB Scout Brazeal, DE Daniel Munoz, WR/DB Alex Lawton, RB Clayton Lawson, RB/WR Zane Clark, LB Tyler Burnett.
Note: The regular-season finale doesn’t bring with it much drama because both teams are already playoff bound. The Bees did what they needed to earn a third straight berth by defeating Rockdale, and they are locked into the fourth seed. The Lions, meanwhile, rolled past Yoe to clinch the No. 1 seed. Both teams have offenses that can put up points, though they go about it differently — Academy through the air and Franklin on the ground. Brazeal, Lawton and Clark combine for 120 of the Bees’ 149 receptions. Washington, a senior, is a Baylor commit and Jackson, a sophomore, ran for 300 yards and five TDs last week.
ROCKDALE at MCGREGOR
Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rockdale Tigers 2-7, 1-4; McGregor Bulldogs 1-8, 0-5
Last week: Academy 34, Rockdale 27; McGregor, idle
Tigers to watch: QB Blaydn Barcak, LB Cruz San Miguel, OL/DL Lane Rickman, LB Cade Pantaleon, RB Kemar Spencer, WR Tim Grice, WR Robert Owens.
Bulldogs to watch: QB JL Singer, RB Sebastian Torres, WR Jacob Singer, WR Daytron Owens, LB Caden Byford, LB JW Arnold.
Note: Rockdale’s playoff hopes were officially dashed last week with its loss to Academy, but the Tigers will aim to close 2022 on a high note against the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale for both.
— District 13-2A-I —
FLATONIA at HOLLAND
Hornet Field
Records: Flatonia Bulldogs 8-1, 5-0; Holland Hornets 5-4, 4-1
Last week: Flatonia 64, Weimar 27; Holland 53, Schulenburg 33
Bulldogs to watch: QB Fidel Venegas, WR/DB Jaidyn Guyton, WR/DB Keyshaun Green, LB Reese Ramirez, DL Kobe Burton, LB Dayton Cliffe.
Hornets to watch: QB Desi Cantu, DL Colton Cargill, WR Trey Grinnan, RB Gavin Cruz, WR/RB Christian Michalek, RB Ryan Steglich.
Note: Holland produced at least 50 points in a game for the second time this year in last week’s takeout of Schulenburg, which solidified a sixth consecutive postseason bid. Michalek (177 yards, two TDs) anchored a rushing game that pounded out 390 yards, while Cantu also found the end zone four times on the ground for the Hornets. Holland has won three of its last four and can earn a share of the title with a victory over league-leading Flatonia. The Bulldogs have won seven straight and average 40.5 points per game.
— District 13-2A-II —
BARTLETT at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-6, 0-4; Granger Lions 7-2, 3-1
Last week: Bremond 55, Bartlett 0; Granger 45, Milano 14
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/DB Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trey Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke.
Note: Granger wrapped up its eighth straight playoff berth with last week’s victory, which saw the Lions outgain Milano 412-193 in a game it led by 31 points at the half. McClelland (158 carries, 1,357 yards, 19 TDs), who leads the area in rushing yards and touchdowns, had 191 yards from scrimmage while Tucker added three scores on the ground. The victory was the sixth in Granger’s last seven games. Bartlett, meanwhile, has dropped six straight since starting the year with back-to-back wins. The Bulldogs average 235.3 yards per game on offense.
— District 11-1A-II —
OGLESBY at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Oglesby Tigers 9-0, 1-0; Buckholts Badgers 2-5, 0-1
Last week: Oglesby 42, Calvert 32; Beaumont Legacy Christian 43, Buckholts 14
Tigers to watch: QB Hunter Walters, RB Kyler Fossett, WR Brodie Fisher.
Badgers to watch: QB Chevo Luciano, RB Ivan Baez, RB Luke Lorenz, OL/DL RJ Vega, OL/DL Fabian Baez.
Note: In order to secure one of the district’s two playoff berths, Buckholts must win tonight to forge a three-way tie for the district lead and finish in the top two after the tie-breaker rules are applied. It’s a tall task against an Oglesby undefeated Oglesby team that averages 56 points per game while holding opponents to only 20.
— TAPPS District 2-IV —
HALLETTSVILLE SACRED HEART at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Frazee Field
Records: Sacred Heart Indians 4-5, 1-1; CTCS Lions 7-2, 1-1
Last week: Sacred Heart, idle; CTCS 56, New Braunfels Christian 22
Indians to watch: QB/DB Cole Duty, RB Brian Haas, WR Nic Angerstein, TE/DE Tyler Hawkins.
Lions to watch: RB/LB Reagan Ragsdale, RB Ethan Allerkamp, QB Cooper Smith, WR/DB Luke Chiles, WR/DB Tristan Eanes, OL/DL Matt Rose, OL/DL Gabriel Logsdon.
Note: CTCS can solidify its playoff positioning with a victory tonight. The Lions rank second among area defenses by limiting opponents to 245.2 yards per game, and Ragsdale (1,254 yards rushing) continues to fuel the CTCS offense. Duty has thrown for 1,236 yards for the Indians, who average 295 yards an outing.
— TAPPS Six-man District 3-II —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at MARBLE FALLS FAITH
Faith Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 2-6, 1-2; Faith Flames 4-3, 3-0
Last week: Round Rock Concordia 56, Holy Trinity 40; Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32
Celtics to watch: RB/WR Christian Demapan, WR/LB Neri Navarro, RB Christopher Cruz, QB Austin Belbeck.
Note: Holy Trinity enters the regular-season finale in fourth place in the district standings. The Celtics, who won their league opener, will try to snap a two-game skid against a Flames squad that sits atop the district standings.