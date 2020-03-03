One week after pitching a no-hitter to open District 12-6A play, Temple’s Aaron Wagaman was back on the hill eager to match his early brilliance.
He wasn’t quite as dominant but still was more than good enough to keep the Wildcats perfect in district play, pitching a three-hitter as Temple downed Killeen 4-0 on Tuesday night at Hallford Field in the Wildcats’ home opener.
Wagaman was in control most of the night, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning and working out of two bases-loaded jams.
The biggest one of those jams came in the final inning. Killeen’s Sam Diaz got a one-out single, pinch runner Chase Adkins advanced to third on a single by Chris Pope, and Wagaman hit Patrick Cox to load the bases with one out. The right-hander got out of the jam by striking out Zack Jones and James Terry to finish the game with 12 strikeouts.
The other dilemma was in the fourth when a single, a hit batter, and Wagaman’s lone walk of the night loaded the bases with two outs, but the Roos failed to score.
Two errors and two wild pitches helped the Wildcats (2-6, 2-0) take the lead in the second.
Tyson Magana began the inning by reaching on an error when Killeen second baseman Jack Mellon dropped a pop-up. Orlando Virgen followed with an infield single, and Jacob MacKay hit a line drive right at Mellon, who failed to real it in, allowing Magana to score on the play. After Eloy Diaz walked to load the bases, Virgen scored on a wild pitch for Temple’s 2-0 lead. A few pitches later, MacKay followed him home on another wild pitch for a 3-0 lead, before Roos pitcher Austin Richardson worked out of the jam.
That was all the offense Wagaman needed, but the Wildcats added an insurance run in the fifth. Brandon Goynes tripled to left to start off the inning and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Williams for a 4-0 lead.
Richardson did a decent job for the Kangaroos, allowing just three hits, but the wild pitches and three errors proved costly.
Temple begins play in the Round Rock Stony Point tournament Thursday.