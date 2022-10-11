BELTON — Looking to bolster their playoff chances, the Belton Lady Tigers started strong Tuesday night before Killeen Shoemaker found its rhythm and pulled out a four-set victory.
Belton’s postseason hopes remain intact, though.
The Lady Tigers took control immediately by using a 14-3 outburst to build a 21-15 cushion on the way to claiming the first set, but the Lady Grey Wolves rallied to notch the next three for their 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 victory.
Although the outcome was disappointing for Belton (11-29, 4-6 District 22-5A), things could have been much worse.
With just four matches remaining on the regular-season schedule, Belton sits two matches behind Killeen Chaparral for fourth place in the league standings after the Lady Bobcats lost to Lake Belton on Tuesday. Had the outcome been reversed, the Lady Tigers’ playoff chances would have taken a bigger hit.
With a contest against Chaparral still looming, hope remains for Belton, especially if it can replicate the performance it produced in the opening set versus Shoemaker.
The Lady Grey Wolves snapped a 3-all tie in the first game by winning six of the next seven points before it was knotted again at 12. The Lady Tigers led 21-15 — thanks to consecutive aces from senior libero Paige Champlin — before an 8-2 outburst by Shoemaker (27-11, 8-2) tied it at 23.
Belton responded with set-clinching kills from senior Makaelyn Perez and junior Addison Alexander, and the Lady Tigers seemed to be in control.
The Lady Grey Wolves trailed only briefly in the second set, though, closing with a 22-7 explosion after Belton led 6-3. And Shoemaker did not slow down in the third, winning 12 of 14 points during one stretch.
With their backs against the wall in the fourth set, the Lady Tigers responded by winning the first four points and never trailed en route to a 13-all tie. The squads played to four more ties, with the last occurring at 17, before an 8-1 run secured the match for Shoemaker.
Belton closes with a favorable schedule but will need to beat Chaparral and have another district foe hand the Lady Bobcats a defeat to pull into a tie for the district’s final playoff berth.
Belton travels to face Waco on Friday after defeating the Lady Lions in four sets in the first round of district play, and the Lady Tigers follow that trip with contests at Chaparral and first-place Lake Belton before hosting Killeen in the regular-season finale. Belton lost to the Lady Bobcats and Lady Broncos but beat the Lady Kangaroos in the first encounters.
Chaparral finishes the district schedule by hosting Killeen, Belton and co-leader Killeen Ellison before traveling to Shoemaker.