It seemed like only a matter of time before Salado would find the back of the net Tuesday night. The constant pressure the Lady Eagles put on the Lake Belton defense and their unwillingness to relent appeared destined to eventually be repaid with a goal or two.
It may have taken most of the match, but Salado found its reward. And in dramatic fashion, to say the least.
Trailing Lake Belton 1-0 in a matchup of District 18-4A leaders, the Lady Eagles — who had nothing to show for their consistent offensive attack — scored in the 70th minute to tie the game, and Payton Cunningham headed in a pass from Anna Lesley with 3 seconds left for the go-ahead score and a 2-1 win over the Lady Broncos at Bronco Field.
In the final minute, Maria Pauer’s corner kick was cleared out by the Lake Belton defense, but Lesley came away with the ball and dribbled 15 yards before connecting with Cunningham in the closing seconds.
Allison Carnahan redirected a Lesley shot to tie the game at 1-all with 10 minutes left to play, easing some frustration for Salado (6-4-3, 3-0). The Lady Eagles offense was the clear aggressor in the second half, but shots fell wide and passes were out of reach as Salado trailed by a goal for much of the clash.
Lake Belton (12-4, 2-1), which picked up its first district win in program history last week with a 9-0 victory over Academy and followed that with a 20-0 rout of Jarrell, proved capable of holding Salado in check with a bend-but-don’t-break defensive strategy. Each time the Lady Eagles fought deep into Lake Belton territory, the Lady Broncos cleared the ball or produced a takeaway. It was only in the final 10 minutes that Salado finally broke through.
The Lady Broncos got on the scoreboard first as a shot hit off the left post, and Ella Wheeless secured the ball before tapping it past Salado keeper Avery Wright to give the home team a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Lake Belton’s three shots on goal all came in the first half, while Salado registered two shots on target before halftime and four following the break.
Wright finished with two saves for Salado, and Lake Belton keeper Landyn Johnson came away with four.
Wheeless leads Lake Belton with seven goals through three district contests. Neither team had allowed a goal in district play entering Tuesday night.