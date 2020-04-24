Organizers of the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl are working toward a modified version of the annual all-star weekend slated for June 4-6, aiming to salvage most of the late-spring sporting staple in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s at least the hope, south director Seth Chambliss said Thursday, as the FCA chapter moved forward this week with secondary plans for the fundraising event that mixes faith, fellowship and competition to celebrate the year’s graduated seniors from 12 counties throughout Central Texas in the form of football, baseball and softball games, and a volleyball match, as well as two cheerleader squads and band members.
More than 300 youth representing 60 high schools participated in 2019.
“What we know as of today — everything is fluid, of course — we are on to Plan B,” said Chambliss, who oversees the ministry that covers the greater Temple and Belton area. “What we feel right now is our best-case scenario is we will still play most of the games with no fans in the stands.”
Subject to more changes, for now, the 2020 Victory Bowl looks like this.
The 12th edition of the football contest will not be played on the field. Instead it’ll be decided virtually via the Madden 2020 video game, which will feature the names and likeness of the all-stars who were selected to represent the Red and Blue teams.
The softball and baseball games, which are approaching their fifth year of existence and usually are played simultaneously at Mary Hardin-Baylor, will be separated with softball taking place Thursday, June 4 and baseball Friday, June 5. Whether those games can remain at UMHB is being discussed, Chambliss said.
The volleyball match (seventh year) is slated for Saturday, June 6 in Waco.
Plans are for the baseball, softball and volleyball tilts to be streamed on Facebook Live.
In years past, players stayed with volunteer host families. That, Chambliss said, has been scrapped to minimize interaction.
Chambliss said that he and the rest of the FCA committee are taking into account the variety of feelings athletes and their families have about the current health crisis. He said because of the cautious approach that must be taken right now, nothing can be set in stone and that all plans are contingent on Texas’ health guidelines, including social distancing recommendations.
The state’s current shelter-in-place order — which, among other requirements, bans non-essential gatherings of 10 or more people — is set to run through the end of April.
“What’s going to drive it is if we get to the point in Texas where we are allowed to gather. So, we are just waiting,” Chambliss said.
Other changes that have already taken place include the postponement of the annual banquet to May 31 and the golf tournament to Aug. 31. The banquet, instead of being held at Baylor’s Ferrell Center, will be of the drive-up variety in the parking lot of Waco ISD Athletic Complex.
Chambliss said if live games are not played, the souvenir program that showcases the all-stars in pictures and words will still be printed for keepsake purposes.
“We agree that we do not have a reason today to (cancel) the event. That’s why we are working really hard to do whatever we can,” Chambliss said. “The biggest thing is we will do whatever we can do legally and within the guidelines and get as creative as we have to be to make it happen.”