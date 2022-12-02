BELTON — The best way Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Larry Harmon could describe Bethel was to compare the Royals to their conference rival, which the Crusaders barely escaped in a 2018 quarterfinal on the way to winning the NCAA Division III title.
“They have the same feel as the St. John’s team that came here in 2018,” Harmon said earlier this week. “They have a big quarterback who can sling it and run. They’re big and pretty athletic up front, so it’s going to be hard to get a lot of pressure. When he does get pressure, he can move around.
“They don’t make mistakes. They don’t drop passes or fumble the ball or give up sacks. They’re very efficient and do a great job of getting first downs.”
Bethel head coach Steve Johnson is accustom to hearing people talk about St. John’s, which gets the majority of media coverage in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
As a case in point, St. John’s was the first team announced on last month’s NCAA playoff selection show. As for the Royals, they weren’t even identified by the correct name.
“The St. John’s light is pretty bright up here. On selection Sunday, we were introduced as the Bethel Pilots,” Johnson said. “But I don’t know if I’d say we have a chip on our shoulder. We try to keep the noise out.”
The noise and intensity gets ratcheted up at noon today, when No. 3 UMHB (11-1) and No. 20 Bethel (10-2) collide in a quarterfinal on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
UMHB seeks to stay on track for its second straight national championship and third overall, while Bethel — in its fifth quarterfinal — aims to reach the semifinals for the third time in program history, and both teams have potent offenses helmed by prolific quarterbacks.
The Royals average 407 yards and 33.8 points per game. Their leader is 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior Jaran Roste, who began his career at the University of Minnesota and has thrown for 2,373 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, despite missing a game because of injury.
“You don’t have to watch film of their quarterback for very long to realize what a talent he is,” Harmon said. “He looks like Cam Newton and throws like Patrick Mahomes. He can look one way and throw another, right on target. They’re very talented.”
Roste’s top targets are sophomores Micah Niewald (73 catches for 957 yards) and Joey Kidder (54 for 941), and Johnson has full trust in his quarterback to find a way to get them the ball or make plays with his legs.
“(Roste is) pretty fast for how big he is. He just has a knack. He gets the game. He gets our offense. His timing is impeccable. The intangibles are there,” Johnson said. “He’s just a special football player.”
On the other side, UMHB averages 477 yards and 43.6 points per game with 6-3, 220-pound senior Kyle King, who has thrown for 3,159 yards and 38 TDs. He is aided by a quartet of receivers — seniors KJ Miller, Brandon Jordan and Jamaal Hamilton and sophomore Jerry Day — that has accounted for 2,717 yards and 35 scores.
Opponents have struggled all year to find ways to cover all four receivers all over the field for four quarters. Johnson understands the challenge but isn’t going to change his defensive philosophy.
“We’re going to do our stuff. We have the base of what we do. We have to trust it and then make little adjustments,” he said. “We’re not going to try to be someone we’re not. We have to matchup with them in the framework of our system.
“We want people to hate to play us because we’re going to be physical and play until it’s done. We need to stay true to who we are.”
And after going on the road to knock off No. 18 Wheaton and No. 4 Linfield in the first two rounds, Johnson believes the Royals are up to task at hand.
“Being the underdog, I think we’re poised. The intimidation, as far as the history of the program we’re playing, won’t be a factor. We don’t discourage real easily,” he said. “The longer we’re in the mix, the more confident we’ll get.”
In a similar tone, Harmon expects his players to produce their best performance to date.
“I still don’t think we’ve played our best football,” he said. “I think our best football is still front of us.”
NOTES: Today’s game marks the first meeting between UMHB and Bethel. . . . The winner advances to next week’s semifinal round to face No. 1 North Central (12-0) or No. 9 Ithaca (12-0).