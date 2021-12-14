CANTON, Ohio — Ask Mary Hardin-Baylor defensive coordinator Larry Harmon who the most improved player is on his side of the ball, and the answer comes fast. For offensive coordinator Stephen Lee, it’s a little tougher question.
“The most improved person on our defense is Pete Smith,” Harmon said as a matter of fact.
The numbers certainly support Smith. After totaling only 16 tackles over the 2019 and abbreviated 2020 seasons, the 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle has made 42 stops this season, including 5½ sacks among his 12 tackles for loss.
According to Harmon, Smith’s rapid rise began in the aftermath of the Crusaders’ quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2019.
“In 2019 when we lose to Whitewater, Pete Smith’s in the locker room and is emotional,” Harmon recalled. “He said, ‘I’m going to remember this. I’m going to remember how I feel, and I’m going to do something about it.’
“Up until that point, Pete was just a guy who had a lot of potential but didn’t really understand how hard you have to work to be great. After that game and the way he got dominated, he went out and lost weight and got faster. He did those things and then he put film study with it. He’s a different player now.”
The improved play of Smith and his teammates up front was instrumental in the Crusaders’ 24-7 victory over UW-Whitewater last week in the semifinal round and helped vault No. 2 UMHB (14-0) into the NCAA Division III national championship game Friday night against No. 1 North Central (13-0) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
“I would say around the Belhaven and Howard Payne games you could see the D-line clicking, and then they’ve taken it to another level in the playoffs,” Harmon said.
The Crusaders’ front seven face their biggest challenge of the season against the Cardinals, who come in averaging 559 yards and 54.8 points per game on the strength of their athletic offensive line and the legs of 1,600-yard rusher Ethan Greenfield.
It will be no small task to slow North Central as it seeks to defend its 2019 national title.
“This will by far be the biggest test. It’s the best O-line we’ve gone against. It’s the best tailback we’ve gone against,” Harmon said. “We have to take the run away and make the quarterback beat us throwing the football. That’s always our No. 1 objective on defense — take away the run and make them throw it, let our D-line go loose and then make a play or two on the ball.
“Can we tackle (Greenfield) is what it’s going to come down to.”
As for Lee’s side of the ball, it’s difficult for the offensive coordinator to pinpoint one particular area of improvement on a unit that has shown a steady production and a more diverse attack as the season continued.
“I just think this whole bunch has never quit working,” he said. “If you line up our O-line, you wouldn’t pick out a superstar. But as a unit, they’re really good together. We’re getting a lot of tread out of these guys.”
The Crusaders average 471 yards and 48.3 points per game and have picked up steam in the postseason, which includes back-to-back weeks in which they torched the secondaries of Linfield and UW-Whitewater by utilizing the athleticism and speed of receivers Brandon Jordan, Brenton Martin and KJ Miller and the arm strength and accuracy of quarterback Kyle King.
“Kyle has had some ups and downs. When he had his downs, he just had to play his way through it and he did. His confidence now is really high,” Lee said. “These last few weeks, we weren’t necessarily targeting Brandon or Brenton on a lot of those plays. We’ve just gone with the matchup that suits us best. With what we’ve done the last few weeks, the kids have embraced it.”