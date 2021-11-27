Kristen Zaleski has a history of making softball history. As a player and later as a national championship coach, her career has seen its share of triumphs and firsts.
That hasn’t stopped.
Earlier this month, Zaleski was inducted into the Texas State Athletic Hall of Honor 17 years after she played her final game with the Bobcats, becoming the first softball player so honored.
“It was awesome. I’m honored and humbled to receive such amazing recognition and to be the first softball player inducted,” Zaleski said. “I like the direction the softball program is going, and I know I won’t be the last.”
And to think she drew scant attention coming out of Temple High in 2000.
Zaleski, who competed at a high level in several sports at Temple, desired to play softball for a Big 12 program. The same desire was not seriously reciprocated from Big 12 schools or many others for that matter.
“I got more (recruiting) letters for basketball,” she said. “I never got a letter for softball.”
With the help of her club coach Jim Von Gonten and former Temple coach Alana Wood, Zaleski sent VHS tapes around to prominent programs such as Texas and Texas A&M where she was politely rejected. Baylor did show some interest, but when Zaleski called to accept, her voicemail message was never returned.”
Even the coach, Bobby Reeves, who brought Zaleski to the school then known as Southwest Texas State University, left for Texas Tech before she played for him. She gave a fleeting thought to following him but elected to honor her original commitment.
Everyone else’s loss was Texas State’s gain and life-changing for Zaleski.
Zaleski was inducted alongside early 2000s soccer player Reta Derouin, 1980s track star Michael Tapscott and 1990s football standouts David Williams Jr. and Kyle Harrell. Zaleski is the second Temple grad to be inducted after 2018 honoree Darwin Pennye for baseball. The alumni association started the Hall of Honor in 1977.
The career that followed Zaleski’s arrival in San Marcos became legend even though they wouldn’t let her use her own bat.
“When I showed up at college I brought the bat I used in high school and bought at Academy or one of the local (sporting goods) stores,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re not using that bat.’ It blows my mind what I didn’t know.”
Zaleski is still the Bobcats’ standard bearer for a variety of career and single-season categories. She is the Bobcats’ all-time leader with a .386 batting average, 291 hits, 21 triples, 128 stolen bases, 426 total bases, 168 runs and 753 at-bats. Always a pressure cooker on the basepaths, Zaleski set and tied her own single-season stolen base record at 39 in 2003 and 2004. Her .440 average in 2004 still is tops as well as the 81 hits she produced. In 2003, she hit eight triples and had 132 total bases.
With numbers like that the personal honors came by the barrel. Zaleski was twice named the Southland Conference player of the year, as well as a two-time NFCA All-American with a string of other Southland athletic and academic accolades. Plus, she led the Bobcats to a pair of Southland titles and multiple trips to the NCAA Tournament. Zaleski was the first building block for coach Ricci Woodard, who replaced Reeves and still is guiding the Bobcats.
Zaleski didn’t commit to saying softball was necessarily her “favorite” sport.
“It’s the sport I spent the most time with,” she said. “Back then, we played City League and Texas Teenage and select. It’s what I put the most effort into. But I also played AAU basketball and volleyball.
“Recruiting was much different then,” she said. “Coaches came and watched different players and I had some good teammates for them to watch us in different sports.”
To further bolster her Hall resume, Zaleski played several years in the National Pro Fastpitch League for the Texas and Rockford Thunder with which she was named player of the year in 2005 to go with a string of all-star seasons.
Zaleski returned home to take over the Temple College softball program in 2010 and racked up five conference titles and the 2018 NJCAA Division I national championship before leaving for Division I level Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2019 for two years. She recently joined the staff at national powerhouse Oklahoma.
“The game is played so differently,” said Zaleski, who believes a tune-up in one of the nation’s premier programs will help her re-launch at another Division I program. “It’s amazing how well it’s coached, and the equipment is part of it. Everybody throws 70 mph now. It was a rarity back then. I’m experiencing that now. There’s so much technology that I just didn’t know and I’m getting so much access to that now.”
Regardless of how well-versed she is on some of the modern intricacies of the game, Zaleski was an impactful player during the relative infancy of a sport that has exploded in popularity the last 20 years. She’s glad she found Texas State and the feeling is no doubt mutual with her name forever etched in its Hall of Honor.
“I’m thankful for where I landed both for softball and for life,” said Zaleski, who graduated Cum Laude with a criminal justice degree. “Going through that process made me who I am. I wouldn’t change anything. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”