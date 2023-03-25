An old backstop in need of repair sits harmlessly in an open field off Avenue E in East Temple.
About all Domingo “Sunday” Luna needed for almost a half-century was that little backstop he erected on his property to attract generations of youngsters to be taught baseball.
The players, the fun and the memories soon followed.
Luna believed part of his calling was to teach the finer points of his favorite sport to every child who wanted to participate while at the same time providing a joyous and safe atmosphere from which to do so.
Just as the dawn of the current youth baseball season is rising, Luna won’t physically be part of the action. He died earlier this month after a long illness at age 75. Nevertheless, the impact he had on hundreds of young boys is still part of the fabric of Temple Youth Baseball.
“My daddy loved the game of baseball ever since he was a little boy,” said his daughter, Gina Jackson. “He also loved the game because it blurred the lines of race. He felt like no child should be left out.”
Luna’s long and steady service was rewarded by his inclusion in the Temple Youth Baseball Walk of Fame with his name etched in stone at one of the local ballparks a few years ago.
“He kept getting out there in that hot heat every year,” said Bert Garcia, another decades-long teacher of baseball in Central Texas. “He coached up into his 70s. He wanted to coach those kids the right way to play.”
Even the ones who were physically and mentally unable to play were valued members of Luna’s teams. One wheelchair-bound youngster who went by “Tiny” was dutifully picked up by Luna for every practice, and every game was made an assistant coach, as was another special needs child named Kenneth. Baseball and Luna became a vital part of young lives regardless of ability.
“He was such a generous person,” said Linda Grisham, a longtime Temple coach and official in both the recreational leagues and local schools. “He had an acre of land where he put up an old backstop and he would have kids out there. He would always grill hamburgers and hot dogs. He fed everybody.
“Before we had pitching sessions and hitting sessions, we had Sunday.”
The “Sunday” nickname derived from his first name, Domingo, which is Sunday in Spanish. But the title he most treasured was “Coach.”
“He loved being called ‘Coach,’ Jackson said. “He believed in teaching the kids that in baseball you have to stay optimistic. Then he asked them to go home and look it up in the dictionary back then.”
Luna was born in New Mexico before his family moved to Belton when he was young. He enlisted in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Litchfield and was stationed at times in Guam and Japan. After returning to Temple, he worked for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital and was a tireless member of the local VFW post. He would gather some of his VFW friends to present the colors and raise the flag when Temple hosted state youth baseball tournaments.
Finances and transportation were not going to be obstacles to play on one of Sunday’s teams.
“(Sunday) was a special kind of man,” Grisham said. “He would pick up kids if they needed a ride. If a kid wanted to play, he made sure they had a hat and a uniform.”
The Sunday Lunas of the world have become a rare breed. Maybe they always were.
Most youth coaches stick around while their own kids are playing and move on after they’re done. Luna did coach his sons, grandson and great-grandson. But he was coaching year in year out whether or not he had relatives on the team. He moved up and down the age brackets with some of the same groups of families to see them through. He also coached soccer for a time, winning the city championship.
The 2020 baseball season that never happened because of the pandemic was a difficult time. He hadn’t been without a team to mentor in 48 years and he sorely missed it. Being without baseball exacerbated the onset of his dementia. Even still, in the subsequent years Luna was aware when springtime rolled around and that it was time to get his team together.
Reality, unfortunately, dictated otherwise.
Nevertheless, Luna’s legacy had been cemented long before. Victories were wonderful and plentiful, but they weren’t the focus of his teams. The experience of playing baseball was, no matter who you were or what street on which you lived.
There always was room in East Temple on the field of dreams with the little backstop that Sunday Luna built.
“He thought no race was better than any other, just the human race,” Jackson said of her father. “He wanted to bring everybody together to play the greatest game and bring inclusivity to all the lives he touched. And it was a lot.
“To him, baseball was life.”