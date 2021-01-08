BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Killeen Ellison 70, Belton 51

Ellison 17 22 17 14 — 70

Belton 10 14 14 13 — 51

Ellison (16-1, 3-1) — Walker 25, Stewart 14, Tutein 10, Keller 9, Garland 7, Wright 5.

Belton (12-3, 3-1) — Tr.Johnson 18, TJ Johnson 15, Downs 6, Bramlett 5, Jimenez 3, Morgan 3, Jones 1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 81, Florence 27

Florence 5 15 7 0 — 27

Academy 21 21 20 19 — 81

Florence — Teegardin 12, Edgar 7, McCarley 4, Frey 2, Jimenez 2.

Academy — Cephus 17, Franklin 16, McWilliams 16, Brazeal 8, Shackelford 8, Mraz 6, Tr.Rambeau 4, Ta.Rambeau 4, Preedie 2.

NON-DISTRICT

Thorndale 41, Rogers 38

Rogers 11 3 9 15 — 38

Thorndale 14 5 8 14 — 41

Rogers (9-8) — K.Sebek 15, Dolgener 14, T.Sebek 4, Corona 3, Davis 2.

Thorndale — Davis 14, McCoy 8, Brymer 7, Roberts 6, Ivy 2, Nicholson 2, Johnson 2.

JV — Rogers 51, Thorndale 45

Freshman — Rogers 41, Thorndale 6

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Killeen Shoemaker 80, Temple 64

District 19-3A

Cameron Yoe 65, Caldwell 52

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 45,

Killeen Shoemaker 42

Shoemaker 8 3 12 19 — 42

Temple 11 11 6 17 — 45

Shoemaker (6-13, 2-4) — Reece 10, Smith 9, Parker 6, A. Cook 4, Eddy-Smith 3, Westmoreland 2, S. Cook 2, Hall 2, Graves 2, Sutton 2.

Temple (10-5, 5-1) — Colbert 22, Hall 11, T. Johnson 6, Copeland 4, H. Johnson 2.

JV — Temple 37, Shoemaker 25

DISTRICT 17-2A

Rosebud-Lott 35, Chilton 27

Rosebud-Lott 15 6 8 6 — 35

Chilton 2 4 9 12 — 27

Rosebud-Lott (7-6, 3-1) — Walker 10, Larkin 9, Willberg 5, McGinnis 4, Hering 3, Jackson 2, Edwards 2.

Chilton — Smith 14, Cashaw 6, Mar.Cook 4, Barerrer 2, Mab.Cook 1.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 55, Granger 28

Holland 15 13 7 20 — 55

Granger 6 5 10 7 — 28

Holland (14-2, 2-0) — Cross 18, S.Kurtz 7, K.Martinez 7, Gadison 5, Dickey 4, J.Martinez 4, M.Kriczky 4, Wolf 4, A.Kurtz 2.

Granger (NA, 0-1) — Moore 8, Wilkie 7, Miller 5, Ramirez 5, Martinez 3.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Killeen Ellison 27, Belton 25

District 19-4A

Salado 75, Lake Belton 29