BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen Ellison 70, Belton 51
Ellison 17 22 17 14 — 70
Belton 10 14 14 13 — 51
Ellison (16-1, 3-1) — Walker 25, Stewart 14, Tutein 10, Keller 9, Garland 7, Wright 5.
Belton (12-3, 3-1) — Tr.Johnson 18, TJ Johnson 15, Downs 6, Bramlett 5, Jimenez 3, Morgan 3, Jones 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 81, Florence 27
Florence 5 15 7 0 — 27
Academy 21 21 20 19 — 81
Florence — Teegardin 12, Edgar 7, McCarley 4, Frey 2, Jimenez 2.
Academy — Cephus 17, Franklin 16, McWilliams 16, Brazeal 8, Shackelford 8, Mraz 6, Tr.Rambeau 4, Ta.Rambeau 4, Preedie 2.
NON-DISTRICT
Thorndale 41, Rogers 38
Rogers 11 3 9 15 — 38
Thorndale 14 5 8 14 — 41
Rogers (9-8) — K.Sebek 15, Dolgener 14, T.Sebek 4, Corona 3, Davis 2.
Thorndale — Davis 14, McCoy 8, Brymer 7, Roberts 6, Ivy 2, Nicholson 2, Johnson 2.
JV — Rogers 51, Thorndale 45
Freshman — Rogers 41, Thorndale 6
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Killeen Shoemaker 80, Temple 64
District 19-3A
Cameron Yoe 65, Caldwell 52
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 45,
Killeen Shoemaker 42
Shoemaker 8 3 12 19 — 42
Temple 11 11 6 17 — 45
Shoemaker (6-13, 2-4) — Reece 10, Smith 9, Parker 6, A. Cook 4, Eddy-Smith 3, Westmoreland 2, S. Cook 2, Hall 2, Graves 2, Sutton 2.
Temple (10-5, 5-1) — Colbert 22, Hall 11, T. Johnson 6, Copeland 4, H. Johnson 2.
JV — Temple 37, Shoemaker 25
DISTRICT 17-2A
Rosebud-Lott 35, Chilton 27
Rosebud-Lott 15 6 8 6 — 35
Chilton 2 4 9 12 — 27
Rosebud-Lott (7-6, 3-1) — Walker 10, Larkin 9, Willberg 5, McGinnis 4, Hering 3, Jackson 2, Edwards 2.
Chilton — Smith 14, Cashaw 6, Mar.Cook 4, Barerrer 2, Mab.Cook 1.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 55, Granger 28
Holland 15 13 7 20 — 55
Granger 6 5 10 7 — 28
Holland (14-2, 2-0) — Cross 18, S.Kurtz 7, K.Martinez 7, Gadison 5, Dickey 4, J.Martinez 4, M.Kriczky 4, Wolf 4, A.Kurtz 2.
Granger (NA, 0-1) — Moore 8, Wilkie 7, Miller 5, Ramirez 5, Martinez 3.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Killeen Ellison 27, Belton 25
District 19-4A
Salado 75, Lake Belton 29