TROY — With a running back leading the area in rushing, the Troy Trojans don’t really need much of a passing game. Friday against the Mexia Blackcats, they threw the ball just one time, but it was one of the biggest plays of the night.
Jace Carr connected with Jacob Smith for a first down on fourth-and-7 and one play later, Zack Hrbacek scored his fifth touchdown of the night as the Trojans downed the Blackcats 55-37 in their home opener.
“That was clutch,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said of Carr’s connection with Smith early in the fourth quarter. “You have to be able to do that. Not just in that situation, but all game long. I kept saying, ‘No, no, no (to passing the ball)’ because we had been getting five yards a down and didn’t want to kill our mojo.”
The game had been a tight affair up to the time of the pivotal pass, and Mexia (0-2) had much of the momentum with a 31-29 lead. The Trojans (1-1) faced fourth-and-7 at the Blackcats 15 and, with Mexia expecting the Trojans to feed Hrbacek, Carr executed a play-action bootleg to his right, faking the handoff and finding Smith at the 6 for a first down.
“I didn’t even know it was fourth down,” Smith said. “All I knew was, ‘I have to catch this ball and get a first down.’ I saw (Carr’s) eyes were locked on to me. He threw the ball and it was kind of low. I was like, ‘I am going to have to adjust to this. I have to catch this.’ I trust my hands and caught it.”
Hrbacek, who finished the night with 296 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 42 carries —along with a kickoff return for a score — did much of the rest.
“That was huge,” Hrbacek said of Smith’s catch. “He’s a first-year starter for us and he showed up big.”
It became one of the biggest plays of the night in a game that featured many. The Blackcats, who led by nine at halftime, never led again as they struggled to work from behind.
Following a good return into Troy territory on the ensuing kickoff after Hrbacek’s fifth TD and his 2-point conversion made it 37-31, Mexia fumbled on its first play at the Trojans 46. Hrbacek capped an 11-play drive with a 1-yard TD run — and another 2-point conversion — to put Troy up 45-31 with 4:32 remaining in the game.
“Second half, we had to come out and let them know we are better than these guys, that we are going to plow them down every drive,” Hrbacek said.
Hrbacek had first-half touchdown runs of 9 and 4 yards. He also had a 100-yard kickoff return for a TD after Mexia had scored on a 59-yard run by Le’Marion Miller that had given the Blackcats a 23-14 lead.
Mexia made it 31-22 right before halftime on a 5-yard run by Jarrell Wiley, set up by a 17-yard run by Miller.
Troy struck first in the second half, starting its initial drive at its 31 and moving methodically down the field, with Hrbacek scoring from 9 yards out.
Mexia punted on its next possession, and the Trojans began their drive on their 42 after a personal foul penalty by the Blackcats. A series of runs by Hrbacek got Troy to the Mexia 15 where the drive stalled, setting up the lone pass of the night.
Troy’s defense did the rest, producing three second-half turnovers and keeping the Blackcats out of the end zone after halftime until Trey Holdman scored on an 80-yard run with less than a minute to play to cap it.
“Our kids grew up a lot tonight,” Porter said. “I’m stinking proud of these guys the way they came out here the second half. There’s a lot of things that make this one beautiful.”
TROY 55, MEXIA 37
Mexia 6 25 0 6 — 37
Troy 14 8 7 26 — 55
Mex — Jarrell Wiley 60 run (kick failed)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 9 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 4 run (McKissick kick)
Mex — Safety: snap out of end zone
Mex — Wiley 38 run (Le'Marion Miller run)
Mex — Miller 59 run (Gustavo Martinez kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 100 kickoff return (Hrbacek run)
Mex — Wiley 5 run (Trey Holdman pass from Miller)
Troy — Hrbacek 9 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 6 run (Hrbacek run)
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (Hrbacek run)
Troy — Hrbacek 23 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — McKissick 29 field goal
Mex — Trey Holdman 80 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Mex Troy
First downs 10 23
Rushes-yards 30-326 59-378
Passing yards 75 9
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-4-0 1-1-0
Punts-average 3-41 1-35
Fumbles-lost 6-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-25 8-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mexia: Wiley 11-125, Miller 10-97, Holdman 5-86, Trey Jones 3-14, Konor McNeil 1-4; Troy: Hrbacek 42-296; Hunter Martin 12-76, Brady Bearden 3-14; Xavier Hernandez 2-4, team 1-(-12).
PASSING — Mexia: Miller 2-4-0-75; Troy: Carr 1-1-0-9.
RECEIVING — Mexia: Holdman 2-75; Troy: Smith 1-9.