The Lake Belton Broncos played their first home district match in program history Tuesday night, which turned out to be their first five-set league contest.
A late rally by Salado spoiled Lake Belton’s night, though, as the Lady Eagles pulled out a 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 22-25, 15-7 victory in District 19-4A action.
A kill and an ace by Danica Bingham, along with a hitting error by Salado’s Lainey Taylor, gave the Broncos an early 3-0 lead in the final set.
Salado (10-10, 2-1) cut it to 3-2 thanks to a service error by Lake Belton (8-12, 0-2) and an ace by Amy Manning.
The teams traded points on kills by the Broncos’ Elana Tucker and the Lady Eagles’ Kenslee Konarik en route to Lake Belton’s 6-5 lead. That’s when Salado took over with Megan Manibusan at the service line.
The Lady Eagles constructed a quick eight-point run, with two kills by Haleigh Wilk, two by Alex Dworaczyk, and one by Manning to go up 13-6.
The Broncos, comprised of entirely freshmen and sophomores, took the Lady Eagles the distance by twice overcoming set deficits.
Salado won the opening set by going on an eight-point run at 17-16, with two aces by Katey Bartek and two blocks by Taylor.
The Broncos drew even in the second set after trailing 22-19. Two kills by Kate Wieters and an ace by Danica Bingham that hit the top of the net and dropped on the Salado side highlighted a five-point surge that helped Lake Belton tie the match at a set apiece.
The Lady Eagles dominated the third set before the Broncos, who lost a four-set match at Burnet in their district opener, forced the final game by going on a 6-0 run late in the fourth — highlighted by two kills by Bingham, who finished with nine.
Wilk had nine kills for Salado.