Temple freshman forward Eric Ortiz needed less than a half of his varsity debut Thursday to prove he could play at the top high school level.
Ortiz scored three of his four first-half goals within the game’s first 25 minutes and helped propel the Wildcats to a 7-0 win against the Mexia Blackcats in the teams’ season opener at Woodson Field.
After getting his first taste of varsity soccer, Ortiz said even though he’s new he’s confident he has the “makeup and capacity to hold my own against the competition” on the field.
“I was happy to start the game, knowing that this was my first varsity game,” Ortiz said. “I was just passing it to my teammates and making runs through the defense. My teammates set me up well to score today.”
Ortiz got the Wildcats off to a strong start in the first game of their annual Temple Kickoff Showcase. He opened the scoring in the fourth minute off an assist from Angel Medrano and then made it 2-0 by corralling a missed Temple shot and finding the back of the goal in the 10th minute.
In the 25th minute, Ortiz benefited from a collision between Temple and Mexia players and converted from close range for a 3-0 advantage. He finished his impressive first-half performance by beating Mexia’s Jose Contreras downfield and scoring his fourth with still seven minutes remaining before halftime.
“I was proud of Eric for playing the way he did,” said Temple coach Matt Corley, whose team plays Red Oak at 10 a.m. today at Wildcat Stadium before facing Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at 6 p.m. back at Woodson Field. “I was pleased with his composure in front of the goal.
“Overall, 7-0, you can’t complain. It’s good to start off 1-0. I thought our forwards were trying too hard to score at first, but they settled down and let the game come to them.”
Medrano — who scored a pair of goals and recorded multiple assists — made it 5-0 for the Wildcats right before halftime by converting on a breakaway shot that rolled past Blackcats’ goalie Jordan Hullum in the 38th minute. Ivan Salinas became the third Temple player to register a goal by scoring on a pass from Medrano in the 54th minute. Medrano capped the scoring in the 67th minute, as the 7-0 lead signaled the end to several Temple starters’ day.
“Me and Angel just kept moving out there and tried to make something happen,” Ortiz said. “He’s a junior, so I’ve learned a lot from him and we work really well together.”
Jose Renteria earned credit for the shutout. Temple’s junior goalkeeper finished with five saves. Hullum recorded 12 saves, but faced 19 shots on goal and four Temple corner kicks. Mexia placed five shots on goal and had two corners for the game.
“We have a weird mix this year. We scored 130 goals last year and we lost 95 of them to graduation. So we have to find that goal scorer and get better offensively,” Mexia coach TJ Sadler said. “Usually the first five or six games are tough because we have to find our rhythm. We’ll be better after a couple of games, but today was not our best.”