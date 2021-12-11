WHITEWATER, Wis. — Brandon Jordan caught a pair of Kyle King touchdown passes, Kenneth Cormier rushed for another score and No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor booked a trip to next week’s Stagg Bowl with a 24-7 victory over No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday in an NCAA Division III national semifinal at Perkins Stadium.
The Crusaders (14-0) led 14-0 after 8- and 9-yard TD connections between King and Jordan, and it was 17-0 after Anthony Avila added a 44-yard field goal with 6:01 left in the second quarter.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) got on the board late in the first half when Max Meylor hit Tyler Holte for a 9-yard score 1:01 before the break.
Cormier’s 1-yard TD run made it 24-7 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
UMHB, which won a national championship in 2018, will play reigning champ North Central (13-0) in the Stagg Bowl on Friday Dec. 17 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
No. 1 North Central beat No. 4 Mount Union, 26-13, in the other semifinal Saturday.
This story will be updated.