BELTON — Larry Harmon could have talked endlessly Monday about X’s and O’s and what went wrong in Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 45-22 season-opening upset loss at the hands of Wisconsin-River Falls over the weekend.
It wouldn’t have mattered, though, because nothing’s going to change the fact that the Crusaders mustered only minus-5 yards rushing, committed three turnovers and botched three punt snaps that gave the Falcons short fields.
So instead, the second-year head coach focused on what happens going forward.
“My fear Sunday was, ‘Have the players lost confidence in the coaches or have the coaches lost confidence in the players.’ The answer came back from both sides as no,” Harmon said. “I’m proud that we’re still together and still believe in ourselves. We didn’t perform the way we needed to perform, but nobody’s pointing fingers. Everybody took responsibility for their own mistakes, players and coaches. I think we’re headed in the right direction, and we have another opportunity to prove that on Saturday.”
Indeed. Regardless of what happened last week, No. 12 UMHB will tee it up Saturday night against No. 5 Trinity (0-1) in San Antonio, and Harmon expects to see a different team in the purple and gold uniforms.
“You have two choices. You either play the victim and say that it wasn’t your fault, and then we’re going to lose the rest of the games. Or, we bow our neck and say we’re going to do everything we can to not let this happen again,” he said. “We had great meetings, and I think everybody’s on the same page that we going to go to work and get the ship going in the right direction.
“The only goal we can’t achieve as a team is an undefeated season. We’re not as broken as some people want to say on social media. We have a good team with good players. We just have to be able to focus and execute and do what we’re asked to do.”
To turn around the vessel and get it headed toward smoother waters, Harmon pointed to two areas — blocking and conditioning.
“We had receivers coming out of their break that would have been big plays, but we were getting beat by the speed rush. We’re just a fraction of a second from having an explosive play, but we’re not getting it,” he said. “We also didn’t run the ball well, but we have to protect the quarterback.
“Our conditioning is where we’re the weakest. The defense played a bunch of snaps. I thought we played pretty solid on defense until the fatigue got to a point that it was almost exhaustion, and then we started making mental mistakes.”
Quarterback quandary
UMHB went into the season opener without a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback, and more uncertainty was added to the situation when starter Jackson Tingler (right shoulder) and backup Landon Howell (left leg) were injured against UW-River Falls.
Sophomore Isaac Phe played the final 1½ quarters last week, going 5-of-14 for 97 yards and a touchdown while also showing his ability to scramble.
Harmon said Phe will start against Trinity but gave no update on Tingler or Howell.
“Isaac competed. He wasn’t scared. He did a good job of taking what the defense gave him. When he had to run, he ran with purpose. He took a couple of shots and got right back up,” Harmon said. “I thought he did a great job of showing his teammates that he can move the offense and deserves everybody’s respect that we can move forward with him being the signal-caller.
“I think Isaac will get the start. I think he deserves that from his production Saturday. I’m not going to comment on the other injuries. I think I know who Isaac’s backups will be, but I’m not going to say.”
As for who will be behind center for next week’s home opener against No. 8 Wisconsin-Whitewater, it’s anybody’s guess.
“Right now, we don’t have a quarterback who has the luxury of not looking over his shoulder. Nobody has just come right out and shown that they’re the guy. That position is wide open,” Harmon said. “We’re not going to just give it to a guy so we can say we have a starting quarterback. That guy has to be your fiercest competitor. He has to be dynamic.”
The Tigers
Trinity also might have issues at the quarterback position after starter Tucker Horn took a big hit late in the Tigers’ 34-31 overtime loss at St. John’s last week. He was 28-of-33 for 352 yards and two touchdowns despite not being on the field for parts of the fourth quarter and overtime.
UMHB won last year’s meeting, hanging on to prevail 24-17 in San Antonio in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, and Harmon believes Saturday’s matchup could have postseason implications.
“This will decide home-field advantage if we have to play each other in the playoffs. We have a lot to play for,” he said. “There’s no reason for me to believe that we won’t go out and perform. Being embarrassed like we were last week, our guys will go out and respond. They’re not going to tuck their tail.”