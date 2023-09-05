UMHB-Trinity notebook

Receiver Jerry Cephus and the Crusaders will try to get back on track when they face Trinity on Saturday in San Antonio.

 Sam Silver/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Larry Harmon could have talked endlessly Monday about X’s and O’s and what went wrong in Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 45-22 season-opening upset loss at the hands of Wisconsin-River Falls over the weekend.

edrennan@tdtnews.com

Tags