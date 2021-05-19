LUFKIN — The Lake Belton Broncos pushed across a run in the seventh and got the tying run to second base with two outs, but failed to come up with one final hit in a 2-1 loss to Lufkin Hudson to begin their best-of-three Class 4A Region III quarterfinal series Wednesday.
Davin Brazzle singled and Jaydon Leza doubled to put runners at second and third with one out in the seventh. Brandon Bell reached on an error, which plated Brazzle to bring Lake Belton (23-10-1) within a run. With two outs, Connor Crews flew out to right field to end the game.
Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton, with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.
Logan Flores threw six innings and allowed two runs on five hits and didn’t yield a walk for the Broncos. His counterpart for Hudson (27-12), Hank Warren, struck out six over seven innings and gave up one run on four hits.
In West, the Troy Trojans began their best-of-three Class 3A Region III quarterfinal playoff series with a doubleheader against Malakoff. Troy, which had won 25 straight games entering the series, lost 3-0 to the Tigers in the opener.
Game 2, which was played immediately after Game 1, did not end before press deadline.
Game 3, if necessary, is slated for 5 p.m. Friday back at West.
Malakoff starting pitcher Alan Benhardt held Troy to five hits and struck out 10 as the Tigers (31-6) scored a run in the third and two in the fifth.
Hagen Rose allowed one earned run on two hits through five innings on the mound for the top-ranked Trojans (32-2). Tanner Creel tallied Troy’s lone extra-base hit with a double.