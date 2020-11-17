The Lake Belton Broncos saw Lorena’s Graham Goolsby take — and make — too many 3-pointers in the first quarter.
They also witnessed the Leopards take — and make — too many free throws in the final quarter.
The end result was Lorena’s 61-49 win in Lake Belton’s first boys basketball home game in program history Tuesday night at Bronco Gym.
“Everybody wants to win every game,” Broncos coach Zach Johnston said. “But winning right now is not the important thing. We are trying to build something special and I feel as we get to near Christmas and district, we’ll have that as long as they are competing and improving, because we have the athletes.”
Goolsby, who finished the night with 21 points, blistered the Broncos in the opening quarter with 14 points, including four 3s, to give the Leopards a 16-7 advantage heading into the second.
“Obviously, this is still early on,” said Johnston, a longtime assistant at Mary Hardin-Baylor before taking the Broncos’ reins this year. “Not having games to watch ahead of time (is tough). They’ve played one game, and we’ve played one game. So the scouting reports are…eh.”
Not knowing much about the Leopards (2-0), the Broncos (1-1) adjusted on the fly. Goolsby hit a 3 to open the second period and didn’t score again until 3 minutes were left in the third, going 1-for-6 from long range over the final 24 minutes.
“Right now, I’m focused on controlling our game better,” Johnston said. “Early in the season, we’ll try to make changes. When a guy can shoot, we’ll go out and contest the shot better, and they did a good job of that.”
The Broncos trailed 30-22 at halftime but came out hot in the second half, with baskets by Peanut Brazzle and Selman Bridges cutting Lake Belton’s deficit to 31-26.
Bridges made it 31-27 with a free throw and — after a 3-point miss by Goolsby — Leonard King made it 31-30 with a 3-pointer for the Broncos, before the Leopards responded with an 8-0 run.
Trailing 42-32 at end of the third, Lake Belton fell further behind with a bevy of fouls, sending Lorena to the free throw line 11 times in the final frame as the Leopards expanded their lead.
“The X’s and O’s is something we will get to,” Johnston said. “I’m more concerned about us playing defense our way. And once we get good at it, with the athletes we have, I think they will have fun with it.”
It was only the second varsity game for the Broncos, who were led by Javeon Wilcox with 13 points and Bridges with 12. It also was a new experience for Johnston, who is still getting used to the high school game again.
“The biggest difference for me isn’t the kids,” he said. “Whether it’s here or at UMHB, they will do what you ask them to do for the most part. The kids here are trying like crazy. The biggest difference is the shortness of the game. It seems it’s over in the blink of an eye. I know it shouldn’t make that much difference 32 minutes to 40 minutes, but it’s quick and there’s no shot clock. I keep watching myself in the middle of a possession going. ‘The shot clock has to be going off at some point. We have to get a shot off.’
“Basketball is basketball, and I’m trying to do some of the things we did at UMHB. I’m proud of these guys. (Lorena) is a well-seasoned basketball team and we’ve just had five practices, but our guys kept challenging and working and we never felt like we were out of this contest.”