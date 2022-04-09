District 19-4A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 19/20-4A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Segura, Lake Belton, 47-3¾; 2. Walden, Lake Belton, 46-4¼; 3. Kirby, Jarrell, 46-3¾; 4. Ma’ileoi, Lake Belton, 44-2¾.
Discus — 1. Hammond, Lake Belton, 135-9; 2. Hill, Salado, 124-2; 3. Kirby, Jarrell, 121-4; 4. Walden, Lake Belton, 121-0.
Long jump — 1. Warren, Jarrell, 23-8¼; 2. Walker, Lake Belton, 22-8½; 3. Price, Jarrell, 21-9¾; 4. Vega, Taylor, 21-2¾.
Triple jump — 1. Osoba, Georgetown Gateway, 46-8½; 2. Anderson, Taylor, 45-9½; 3. Wilcox, Lake Belton, 44-9; 4. Warren, Jarrell, 43-11½.
High jump — 1. Hammond, Lake Belton, 6-2; 2. Walker, Lake Belton, 6-2; 3. Wilcox, Lake Belton, 6-0; 4. Brown, Jarrell, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Bragg, Salado, 13-0; 2. Hill, Burnet, 13-0; 3. Rygaard, Burnet, 12-6; 4. Hayes, Salado, 12-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Bennett, Burnet, 10:21.08; 2. Aviles, Burnet, 10:55.97; 3. Olvera, Burnet, 10:56.77; 4. Anderson, Salado, 11:01.17.
4x100 relay — 1. Lake Belton, 44.37; 2. Jarrell, 44.98; 3. Salado, 45.12; 4. Taylor, 45.39.
800 — 1. Rohlak, Taylor, 2:01.08; 2. Bennett, Burnet, 2:02.30; 3. Aviles, Burnet, 2:04.86; 4. Anderson, Salado, 2:05.28.
110 hurdles — 1. Anderson, Taylor, 14.23; 2. Richardson, Taylor, 15.85; 3. Miller, Taylor, 16.10; 4. Camacho, Lake Belton, 16.38.
100 — 1. Warren, Jarrell, 11.14; 2. Tolbert, Lake Belton, 11.22; 3. Bristol, Lake Belton, 11.40; 4. Fisher, Taylor, 11.42.
4x200 relay — 1. Lake Belton, 1:32.06; 2. Taylor, 1:33.51; 3. Burnet, 1:37.06; 4. Salado, 1:39.44.
400 — 1. Rohlak, Taylor, 51.14; 2. Fisher, Jarrell, 51.58; 3. Osoba, gateway, 52.69; 4. Hammond, Lake Belton, 53.71.
300 hurdles — 1. Anderson, Taylor, 38.78; 2. Williams, Salado, 41.00; 3. Miller, Taylor, 41.84; 4. Richardson, Taylor 42.17.
200 — 1. Bridges, Lake Belton, 22.82; 2. Bristol, Lake Belton, 22.96; 3. Mendy, Jarrell, 22.99; 4. Price, Jarrell, 23.20.
1,600 — 1. Bennett, Burnet, 4:33.04; 2. Aviles, Burnet, 4:47.54; 3. Anderson, Salado, 4:48.64; 4. Olvera, Burnet, 4:53.04.
4x400 relay — 1. Taylor, 3:32.66; 2. Gateway, 3:35.22; 3. Lake Belton, 3:36.28; 4. Jarrell, 3:41.94.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Bailey, Lake Belton, 32-6½; 2. Mott, Burnet, 32-1½; 3. Pearson, Lake Belton, 31-7¾; 4. Danek, Jarrell, 30-11.
Discus — 1. Lux, Lake Belton, 99-7; 2. Pearson, Lake Belton, 96-4; 3. Mott, Burnet, 94-1; 4. Davis, Taylor, 93-8.
Long jump — 1. Watson, Lake Belton, 17-1¾; 2. Wilson, Salado, 16-8; 3. Massoletti, Burnet, 16-4½; 4. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 16-½.
Triple jump — 1. Watson, Lake Belton, 37-9; 2. Burleson, Salado, 35-1; 3. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 34-5; 4. Allison, Salado, 34-1.
High jump — 1. Young, Salado, 5-0; 2. Evatt, Lake Belton, 5-0; 3. Contreras-Green, Burnet, 5-0; 4. Cartwright, Lake Belton, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Rydberg, Lake Belton, 10-6; 2. Love, Lake Belton, 9-6; 3. Fischer, Salado, 9-0; 4. Combest, Lake Belton, 8-9.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Williams, Salado, 12:42.00; 2. Shrader, Georgetown Gateway, 12:54.51; 3. Stires, Burnet, 13:29.96; 4. Tagle, Lake Belton, 13:40.33.
4x100 relay — 1. Lake Belton, 51.27; 2. Taylor, 51.67; 3. Burnet, 51.79; 4. Salado, 52.57.
800 — 1. Benavidez, Jarrell, 2:27.94; 2. Thompson, Taylor, 2:31.18; 3. Anderson, Salado, 2:36.22; 4. Mescher, Salado, 2:36.38.
100 hurdles — 1. Whitsel, Taylor, 15.40; 2. Watson, Lake Belton, 15.90; 3. Lewis, Lake Belton, 16.79; 4. Pryor, Salado, 17.24.
100 — 1. Bachicha, Lake Belton, 12.66; 2. Hernandez, Gateway, 13.22; 3. Ortiz-Robinson, Lake Belton, 13.26; 4. Middleton-Reed, Lake Belton, 13.27.
4x200 relay — 1. Lake Belton, 1:48.88; 2. Taylor, 1:50.26; 3. Burnet, 1:51.70; 4. Jarrell, 1:55.07.
400 — 1. Miller, Lake Belton, 1:02.58; 2. McPherson, Burnet, 1:02.63; 3. Young, Gateway, 1:02.65; 4. Courtney, Burnet, 1:05.52.
300 hurdles — 1. Watson, Lake Belton, 50.54; 2. Bradford, Lake Belton, 51.31; 3. Pryor, Salado, 51.53; 4. Morris, Salado, 52.52.
200 — 1. Middleton-Reed, Lake Belton, 26.59; 2. Ortiz-Robinson, Lake Belton, 27.38; 3. Contreras-Green, Burnet, 27.56; 4. Fossum, Salado, 27.70.
1,600 — 1. Williams, Salado, 5:38.56; 2. Benavidez, Jarrell, 5:47.92; 3. Ihler, Salado, 5:49.40; 4. Calderon, Burnet, 5:55.28.
4x400 relay — 1. Burnet, 4:15.41; 2. Taylor, 4:17.73; 3. Gateway, 4:20.66; 4. Salado, 4:20.90.
District 19-3A Meet
Top four in each event advance to
District 19/20-3A area meet:
BOYS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Green, Caldwell, 43-1½; 2. Aguilar, Rockdale, 42-1; 3. Berry, Academy, 41-7; 4. Drgac, Caldwell, 40-7½.
Discus — 1. T.Balcar, Caldwell, 144-0; 2. McCarley, Florence, 130-1; 3. Davis, Rogers, 126-2; 4. J.Balcar, Caldwell, 120-7.
Long jump — 1. Preddie, Academy, 21-9; 2. Cowan, Caldwell, 19-8½; 3. Biehle, Lexington, 19-7; 4. Drake, Cameron Yoe, 19-5.
Triple jump — 1. Preddie, Academy, 46-4¾; 2. Hardman, Yoe, 41-4; 3. Cowan, Caldwell, 41-4; 4. Biehle, Lexington, 41-3.
High jump — 1. Cowan, Caldwell, 6-0; 2. Windham, Rockdale, 5-10; 3. Wolridge, Lexington, 5-8; 4. Hemphill, Yoe, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Hicks, Rockdale, 12-6; Martin, Yoe, 9-6; 3. Barabas, Academy, 9-0; 4. Tatum, Rogers, 8-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Evans, Yoe, 9:59.70; 2. Delgadillo, Rockdale, 10:34.10; 3. Sebek, Rogers, 10:39.63; 4. Parra, Florence, 10:41.55.
4x100 relay — 1. Rockdale, 43.57; 2. Caldwell, 43.77; 3. Yoe, 43.94; 4. Academy, 45.27.
800 — 1. Sebek, Rogers, 2:05.84; 2. Fleming, Yoe, 2:07.23; 3. Prado, Rogers, 2:08.07; 4. Splawn, Academy, 2:08.87.
110 hurdles — 1. Washington, Lexington, 16.14; 2. Marerro, Rockdale, 17.44; 3. Aly, Caldwell, 17.46; 4. Ellis, Caldwell, 18.97.
100 — 1. Beck, Caldwell, 11.39; 2. Bradley, Yoe, 11.43; 3. Hemphill, Yoe, 11.62; 4. Owens, Rockdale, 11.66.
4x200 relay — 1. Rockdale, 1:32.14; 2. Caldwell, 1:32.16; 3. Yoe, 1:32.32; 4. Florence, 1:34.85.
400 — 1. Goldsby, Yoe, 53.26; 2. Reyes, Yoe, 53.96; 3. Brazeal, Academy, 54.36; 4. Prado, Rogers, 54.52.
300 hurdles — 1. Lopez, Yoe, 40.30; 2. Wolridge, Lexington, 42.17; 3. Aly, Caldwell, 42.62; 4. Washington, Lexington, 44.09.
200 — 1. Grice, Rockdale, 22.67; 2. Drake, Yoe, 23.73; 3. Galvan, Rockdale, 23.98; 4. Hardman, Yoe, 24.31.
1,600 — 1. Evans, Yoe, 4:34.34; 2. Delgadillo, Rockdale, 4:42.89; 3. Sebek, Rogers, 4:43.77; 4. Bocanegra, Rockdale, 4:48.85.
4x400 relay — 1. Yoe, 3:36.12; 2. Florence, 3:37.46; 3. Rockdale, 3:41.62; 4. Rogers, 3:42.78.
GIRLS
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Miles, Rockdale, 34-10; 2. Bartsch, Rockdale, 32-5; 3. Wimmer, Cameron Yoe, 31-2; 4. Bowers, Caldwell, 29-11.
Discus — 1. Chervenka, Rogers, 107-11; 2. Muhl, Lexington, 102-8; 3. Florez, Yoe, 89-0; 4. Hamm, Florence, 85-6.
Long jump — 1. Flemings, Yoe, 16-5½; 2. Mathis, Caldwell, 16-1; 3. Bankhead, Academy, 14-11¾; 4. Gomez, Rogers, 14-1½.
Triple jump — 1. Flemings, Yoe, 33-10¼; 2. Lambert, Academy, 32-6¾; 3. White, Academy, 30-6; 4. Bri.Drake, Yoe, 30-4¾.
High jump — 1. Tucker, Rogers, 5-0; 2. Schneider, Academy, 5-0; 3. Hancock, Caldwell, 4-8; 4. Daniels, Yoe, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Hebert, Academy, 9-0; 2. Brock, Caldwell, 8-6; 3. Walker, Rogers, 7-0; 4. Davis, Academy, 6-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Pevehouse, Yoe, 12:53.73; 2. Avilla, Rogers, 13:24.44; 3. Mungia, Rogers, 13:46.94; 4. Swegle, Academy, 13:59.49.
4x100 relay — 1. Yoe, 50.42; 2. Academy, 51.68; 3. Lexington, 52.21; 4. Caldwell, 53.00.
800 — 1. K.Wolridge, Lexington, 2:23.81; .2 Gomez, Rogers, 2:32.97; 3. Talafuse, Rogers, 2:37.19; 4. M.Wolridge, Lexington, 2:39.69.
100 hurdles — 1. Flemings, Yoe, 15.07; 2. Tucker, Rogers, 17.99; 3. Davis, Academy, 18.35; 4. Schneider, Academy, 18.68.
100 — 1. Bra.Drake, Yoe, 12.75; 2. Bradley, Yoe, 12.96; 3. Bri. Drake, Yoe, 13.42; 4. Lambert, Academy, 13.74.
4x200 relay — 1. Yoe, 1:46.03; 2. Lexington, 1:49.68; 3. Academy, 1:51.50; 4. Caldwell, 1:53.53.
400 — 1. Flemings, Yoe, 56.34; 2. M.Wolridge, Lexington, 58.06; 3. Lemke, Rogers, 1:03.79; 4. Ward, Yoe, 1:04.60.
300 hurdles — 1. Denson, Caldwell, 50.55; 2. Davis, Academy, 50.68; 3. Bell, Florence, 51.87; 4. White, Academy, 52.42.
200 — 1. Bra.Drake, Yoe, 26.43; 2. Brooks, Academy, 27.45; 3. Bri.Drake, Yoe, 27.55; 4. Daniels, Yoe, 27.91.
1,600 — 1. Pevehouse, Yoe, 5:41.90; 2. Avilla, Rogers, 5:57.33; 3. Mungia, Rogers, 6:09.56; 4. Luna, Rockdale, 6:12.86.
4x400 relay — 1. Lexington, 4:10.02; 2. Rogers, 4:18.67; 3. Yoe, 4:27.35; 4. Florence, 4:38.12.