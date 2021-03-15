After an early home run along with an inning with too many defensive miscues, the Temple Tem-Cats found themselves facing a deficit they could not overcome, despite a valiant effort to do so.
Killeen Ellison’s Kiki Rogers hit a solo home run in the first inning, and the Lady Eagles scored five runs with the help of three Temple errors in the fourth during their 6-3 victory Monday afternoon at Tem-Cat Field.
“They are good,” Temple coach Le-Net Franklin said of the Lady Eagles. “They did their part. They took advantage of our mistakes, and that’s all you can ask. I’d want my girls to do the same.”
The Tem-Cats committed five errors in all, but two of the three in the fourth inning were the ones that proved costly.
After Ellison’s Liz Eakin began the inning with a single, Kylea Ortiz laid down a bunt to move her to second. Third baseman Nydia Colbert’s errant throw to first allowed Ortiz to reach safely and Eakin to advance to third, before a groundout to short drove in Eakin to put the Lady Eagles (8-3-2, 2-1 District 12-6A) up 2-0.
With two outs later in the inning, Sabrina Morgan’s popup was dropped by second baseman Alena Salazar, allowing Ortiz to score for Ellison’s 3-0 lead. Back-to-back infield singles by Gwyn Gebart and Rogers loaded the bases for Lole Reyes, who made it 6-0 with a single to center field.
“That was big for them,” Franklin said. “We have to eliminate the errors. It’s one thing that’s hurt us all year.”
Reyes, Ellison’s freshman pitcher, was in control most of the day. She didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings, recording seven of the nine outs by strikeout.
“It definitely gave me confidence,” Reyes said of her team taking a 1-0 lead on Rogers’ home run in the top of the first. “I was just throwing what was called.”
However, Ellison coach Kelly Berg believed the big early lead along with Reyes’ performance caused his team to relax as the Tem-Cats (6-9-1, 0-3) started to claw back.
“The five-run inning was nice,” he said. “But we start thinking, ‘Oh this is going to be easy,’ and she gets that many strikeouts and our defense tends to lose a little focus.”
The Tem-Cats made it 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Lily Wiser reached on an infield single, advanced to second when Cameryn Stewart’s grounder was mishandled by Ellison second baseman Alex Morales, and scored on Nadia Frausto’s single.
Temple cut it to 6-3 in the sixth. Salazar drew a walk to begin the inning, followed by Wiser being hit by a pitch and Colbert doubling to left to drive in Salazar. Frausto made it 6-3 with a grounder to third that was bobbled, before Reyes got out of the jam.
“The one thing I know for sure is my girls will always have the desire to want to fight back,” Franklin said. “They will never give up. Once we settle in, I know they will find a way, and I was proud of them for that.”
Berg said having the Tem-Cats fight back was a welcome test for his team and his freshman pitcher, who ended with 12 strikeouts.
Frausto started in the circle and went the distance for Temple.
“They played a great game,” Berg said. “The pressure situation was good to go through. It was a good way to get a win. (Frausto) did a great job. Our batters were off-balance all night, and we left too many runners on base.”
Temple hosts Belton at 2 p.m. today.