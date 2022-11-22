BELTON — Tuesday afternoon’s basketball doubleheader at Tiger Gym resulted in a pair of lopsided affairs, but only one of Belton’s teams earned the outcome it wanted as the Tigers posted a 60-20 victory against Austin Navarro to remain undefeated after the Lady Tigers suffered a 61-25 loss to Liberty Hill.
Boys
On the heels of its 82-46 victory over Georgetown Gateway on Monday, Belton picked up exactly where it left off by making four of its first six 3-point attempts while building a 23-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers followed with a quartet of shots from beyond the arc to account for all their points in the second period, when the Vikings managed just three points as Belton (3-0) pulled away for its third win by at least 17 points.
“We’re really shooting the basketball well, and we are really taking care of the ball,” Tigers head coach Jason Fossett said. “If you don’t turn the ball over, you shoot well and you rebound, good things happen, and that is what we are doing.”
Belton excelled in all areas against Navarro, making 23 of 56 shots from the floor — including 11 of 36 from 3-point range — with 16 assists, 10 steals, seven blocks and just eight turnovers.
Junior Gian Carlo was 5-of-8 from long range and led the Tigers with 20 points, scoring 11 in the first quarter. Junior Trap Johnson, Belton’s lone returning starter, finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Additionally, Chris Scott and Jaydon Ford had eight and seven points, respectively.
“I’ve played with a lot of these guys since freshman year,” Carlo said. “Regardless of what level we’ve been at, we’ve had a connection, and I think that is showing. Even during the summer, we were gelling really well. All the pieces are just coming together.”
Belton led 7-0 before Navarro (0-4) recorded a field goal. The Vikings trimmed the deficit to 9-4 moments but did not get any closer as the Tigers responded with 14 consecutive points and inflated their cushion to 44-9 on Scott’s steal and layup in the third quarter.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Belton returns to action next Tuesday at Georgetown East View before beginning play at the three-day Cedar Creek tournament Dec. 1.
“It is about to start hitting us fast,” Fossett said. “We’ve got six games next week with our first tournament, and then we’re going to play five games the next week. That’s a lot of games in just two weeks. We need to be ready for the schedule to get heavy.”
Girls
Kiyah Fernandez’s offensive rebound and putback with 15 seconds left in the first quarter accounted for the Belton’s first field goal as Liberty Hill (6-4) built a 29-5 lead by halftime.
The gap had swelled to 32 points by the end of the third, and all but two of the Lady Panthers’ 13 players scored.
“We’ve got to put in the work to win, and it is very difficult for a young team to come in and win at the Class 5A or Class 6A level,” Belton head coach Eric Regier said. “We’re kind of taking our lumps and learning how to play winning basketball.
“We have to be able to overcome things the other team is doing and win. Those are the lessons we are trying to get something out of right now.”
Freshman guard Sarah Brown finished with a team-high eight points and three assists for Belton (2-7). Trinity Espitia added six points, three rebounds and three assists for the Lady Tigers, who committed 28 turnovers.
Belton will attempt to snap its three-game losing skid next Tuesday when it travels to Marble Falls, and the Lady Tigers conclude next week by participating in the Lorena tournament.
“We’ve taken some little steps and grown a little bit,” Regier said. “Now it is time to recharge and get ready for our stretch run and district play. We just need to hit the reset button and focus on what we do well and what we need to do better. We’ll start fresh when we get back from the holiday.”