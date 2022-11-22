Belton boys hoops

Belton’s Jaydon Ford (1) blocks a shot by Austin Navarro’s Jacobi Simmons during the Tigers’ victory over the Vikings on Tuesday.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Tuesday afternoon’s basketball doubleheader at Tiger Gym resulted in a pair of lopsided affairs, but only one of Belton’s teams earned the outcome it wanted as the Tigers posted a 60-20 victory against Austin Navarro to remain undefeated after the Lady Tigers suffered a 61-25 loss to Liberty Hill.