The Temple Kickoff Classic is an early season staple. This year’s three-day tournament, though, had a unique feel for the host Wildcats because of the opportunity to show off their recently constructed on-campus soccer complex.
They did so in winning fashion on Day 1 of the tournament Thursday night, with the temperature in the low 30s to boot.
Eric Ortiz scored two goals, including the first on the fresh pitch, and the Wildcats earned a 6-0 victory over Lake Belton in the first regular-season contest at the program’s new home.
“I think the kids responded well. Coming out here, they were excited,” longtime Temple head coach Matt Corley said. “This was only our second time being on it. We had practice Wednesday. Great job by these kids.”
Jonathan DeLaGarza also had two goals for the Wildcats (2-0), netting both in the second half when they ballooned a 1-0 halftime lead into the comfortable final margin.
While it was the Broncos’ season opener, Temple already had one tilt under its belt. The Wildcats played Manor New Tech earlier Thursday at the program’s old stomping grounds, Woodson Field.
DeLaGarza had five goals and Alejandro Gonzales had the other in what turned out to be the first of two 6-0 wins on opening day.
“When our kids are playing one and two touch, and playing quick, getting their heads up, finding feet, I think they can be a really dangerous team. I’m excited for them,” Corley said. “They have a whole lot of potential. It’s just being consistent.”
Temple spent the majority of the first half of the nightcap against Lake Belton with its defenders on the visitor’s side of midfield, where the Broncos were pinned as the Wildcats controlled the run of play through the opening 40 minutes.
Were it not for Lake Belton goalie Chason Hamson, who dived left, right and any other way manageable, the score would’ve likely been more inflated in favor of the hosts.
As it was, it took until the 10th of Temple’s 11 shots on target in the first half to break through. Ortiz calmly slipped a shot to the left of a sprawled Hamson for a 1-0 advantage in the 33rd minute.
“I told them at halftime, I think everybody in the first half was trying to be the first guy to score. So, I thought we were taking some shots that we shouldn’t have taken,” Corley said. “We told them, just work as a team and let’s try to get that one more pass in front of the goal. I thought they did a good job in the second half.”
The Wildcats recorded 19 shots on goal overall and had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks. Hamson finished with 12 saves but exited midway through the second half with an injury and the Wildcats up 3-0.
“Like I told them, they played a good team. We’re still young and still trying to find how we’re going to do things,” Lake Belton coach Aaron Bragewitz said. “Coming back after the break, we had a day or two to get practice in. So, we have 24 hours to think about this one and be ready to play tomorrow.”
Temple went up 2-0 a minute after halftime when Nick Scopac neatly settled a pass in the penalty box from the midfield, took one touch and finished high over Hamson.
Lake Belton had its best chance in the 44th, but Temple’s Arik Diaz cleared a header by Miguel Herrera off the goal line to preserve what was a 2-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Ortiz added his second for 3-0 by heading in an accurate cross from Morgan Payan.
“They didn’t give up. They just kept playing. We had some chances in the second half we could’ve put away,” Bragewitz said. “It could’ve easily been 2-1 right there before (Temple) went down to score another one.”
The Wildcats tacked on three more in a 12-minute span with Lake Belton’s backup keeper in net. DeLaGarza increased the lead to 4-0 and 5-0, and Allan Arroyo’s goal made it 6-0.
Temple resumes tournament play today with two games, the first at 10:30 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium against Round Rock before a 3:30 p.m. nod versus Austin KIPP at the campus complex. Lake Belton also plays twice today opposite Waco La Vega (10:30 a.m. at Crossroads) and Mexia (3:30 p.m. at Crossroads).