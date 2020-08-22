ROGERS — Charlie Roten believes many factors contributed to the Rogers Eagles’ successful 2019 campaign. The Eagles averaged 46 points per game, had a strong senior class and found production all throughout their roster.
But one facet of last year’s team set the bar for how the program competes, and it’s a trait Roten hopes Rogers can replicate this season.
“It all starts at practice. Last year’s group, they really embraced the importance of practice,” the fourth-year Rogers head coach said. “This year’s team has it, but I wish we had a few more seniors step up and be leaders. Overall, we’ve been good, but that’s something we might miss.”
Coming off an 11-2 season, the Eagles understand the urgency necessary on the practice field in order to repeat last year’s deep playoff run. Senior lineman Ty Sebek played an integral role for Rogers last season — in which the Eagles lost to eventual state champion Gunter in a Class 3A Division II Region II semifinal — and believes it’s time for he and other upperclassmen to captain the ship.
“The seniors last year showed us what it means to come ready to work every day. Now, it’s our turn to lead this team and keep us at that high level,” Sebek said. “We have a lot of regular contributors and guys who step up and make big plays. Having that mix, hopefully it’ll help this team even more.”
Rogers’ appearance in the third round of the playoffs helped the Eagles see what it takes to be considered a top team in 3A Division II. After being moved into District 13-3A-II — filled with heavy hitters such as Clifton, Lexington, Franklin and Buffalo — Rogers will have plenty of opportunities to face strong programs this season.
Offense
Known traditionally as a power rushing team, Rogers adjusted the offense last season to incorporate the pass more frequently. With dual-threat junior quarterback Riley Dolgener now under center, Roten said the Eagles will return to a primary run attack that includes Dolgener.
“We probably won’t pass as much as we did last year, but we will use Dolgener to run at quarterback,” Roten said. “We just want to give ourselves as many opportunities as possible.”
Senior John Hill, junior Christian Riley and freshman RJ Cook will share carries, while seniors Logan Hare and Jacob Glasgow, and junior Alex Vargas will lead the receiving corps.
Defense
Rogers held opponents to 26.7 points per game last year, and this season’s defense will be led by Sebek and senior Jayce Jones on the line. Hill and juniors Caleb Robinson and Ivan Lopez anchor the linebackers, and the secondary remains strong with Hare and seniors Ben Hutka and Julian Lashbrook leading the way.
“We got some spots to fill on defense and we’ve got some younger guys, but we’re all hungry to get it done,” Hare said. “In the end, we all just want to win, no matter what it takes.”
Rivalry game
While many things have changed because of the pandemic, the annual rivalry game between Rogers and Academy has not — well, sort of.
The teams’ season opener is next Friday at Mark Field in Rogers, rather than at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on a Thursday night as it had been in recent years. Roten is eager to get the series back to home fields — next year it will be played at Academy — and hopes the change is a permanent one.
“I’ve always believed that high school football should be played on Friday nights at home stadiums. I know it’s exciting for the kids and fans, but to play at a venue like that, you have to earn it with a long playoff run,” Roten said. “I’m very glad we can still have this game this year. It didn’t take me being here long to realize, ‘Hey, win that freaking game.’ It’s a fun rivalry and I think it’ll be good getting it back on our campuses.”