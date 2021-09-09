Naeten Mitchell was mid-sentence Wednesday afternoon when a car horn interrupted his thought. A voice carried through the vehicle’s passenger window.
“That’s my best friend,” Temple teammate Taurean York humorously hollered toward Mitchell, who couldn’t help but laugh.
It sure is good to be back playing football among pals again.
Actually, “It’s a blessing,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell really never left Temple per say, but how and why he reached this return includes an adventure spurred by a meaningful father-and-son bond and the close-knit nature of the Wildcats’ community once a family becomes part of the fray.
Mitchell, a junior defensive back this season, isn’t originally from Temple, though it seemed almost immediate that it became home once he and his family settled into town early in 2017 when his dad, Jeremy, was brought aboard the Wildcats’ coaching staff. Naeten was a sixth-grader then and enrolled at Travis Science Academy where he suited up with York and another best friend, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, among many more, during their seventh- and eighth-grade years.
In 2018 (when Naeten started eighth grade), Jeremy was hired as defensive coordinator on former Temple coach Kwame Cavil’s staff at Waco High. The family remained living in Temple, Naeten finished out middle school and then became his dad’s commute carpool buddy in 2019 as a freshman — all part of the life of a coach’s son.
“Since he was born it’s been a dream to be able to coach him, so when we got to Waco, we knew that he was going to come to Waco,” said Jeremy, a former collegiate player at the University of Houston.
Naeten’s childhood memories have plenty of football incorporated in them, so it’s of no wonder that he and Jeremy were inseparable and wound up together on the sideline. He always was around his dad and the players he coached. It was good insight growing up, a grateful Naeten said, of what to do and what not to do in pursuit of success.
Still, leaving his friends and teammates was difficult.
“It was hard. I was really sad,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave because I knew how great Temple was.”
Naeten started 2019 on the freshman team, lasting one game at that level before a call-up to the JV. Two games later he was the starting varsity ‘Boom’ safety for the Lions, who back then were members of District 12-6A.
Naeten appeared in the final seven contests, including one versus Temple and one versus Belton, which Waco won 24-21 (Naeten said he recorded 20 tackles that November night), snapping a 17-game losing streak. It was the Lions’ lone victory of 2019, however, and a staff restructuring occurred.
Jeremy next landed as the co-defensive coordinator last season in Manor at which Naeten finished second on the team in tackles behind Devin Lemear — who’s now at Baylor — and garnered second-team all-district accolades. But the early mornings and everyday 2-hour roundtrips began to wear on the duo, and a change was needed.
“I didn’t feel like I was being fair to him. So we sat down, talked about it, and he wanted to play with the guys he went to middle school with,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy stepped away from coaching — briefly because he now coaches at Lamar Middle School — and opened his own business in Temple this spring, and Naeten rejoined Temple ISD.
“I always told my dad I wanted to come back at some point in my high school career,” Naeten said. “It’s something really special. It’s a great culture around here and that’s really why I wanted to come back. There’s nothing like Temple game day, and I’m excited to be back.
“I’ve made a lot of friendships and built a lot of relationships that are going to be forever.”
Others are thrilled, too.
“It’s my best friend right here. That’s all. We’ve always been close,” Harrison-Pilot said. “I always wanted him here. I wanted him to experience it. He’s one of the best corners in Texas, so just having him in the (defensive) backfield is just great.”
Naeten went through spring practices with the Wildcats, switching from safety to cornerback to help fill need at that position. His acclimation didn’t stop with those May sessions. He spent the summer working out with a trainer, fine-tuning techniques, attending camps and visiting college campuses. In the process he received an offer from Arkansas, a boost indeed for the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, who said topping a list of priorities right now is helping the Wildcats any way he can.
By the time fall camp finished up and Game 1 approached, Naeten had earned the respect of his new (well, some new, at least), teammates and was voted one of the team’s captains, a role he said he takes seriously because, in part, of its importance in passing down Temple traditions.
“It means a lot. I love my teammates. It’s just a family,” he said. “I just want to build up the culture and help the kids below me. Be a leader, work hard all the time and make sure my teammates are right and grinding, too.”
Head coach Scott Stewart wasn’t surprised Naeten received the vote of confidence from his peers.
“He’s the consummate leader,” Stewart said. “He doesn’t mind telling people to pick it up, and he’s going to lead by example.
“He just does so much. He plays on every special teams, he plays safety, he plays corner, and he’d play linebacker if I let him.”
Last week against Magnolia West, Naeten recorded his first career interception and added two other pass breakups. Stewart said Naeten graded at a 98 percent in effort and at a 94 percent assignment rate last week.
Naeten would like nothing more than to produce similar stats week in and week out, especially if they are accompanied by victories. The next chance for Temple (0-2) is 7:30 tonight against Hutto (1-1) at Wildcat Stadium.
“We are going to stay a family and it’s going to come together,” he said.