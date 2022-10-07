CAMERON — Kardarius Bradley wanted to make a statement in his first Cameron Yoe Homecoming game.
The junior wasted no time.
Bradley took the handoff on the first play of the game and went 68 yards untouched for a touchdown, and the Yoemen were up 7-0 with just 12 seconds elapsed and they never looked back as they sailed away from Academy 48-13 in a District 11-3A-I game Friday night at Yoe Field.
Yoe moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district, while the Bumblebees slipped to 3-3 and 1-2.
Bradley was the catalyst in setting the pace for the Yoemen with 186 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
“I can’t thank my offensive line enough because I wouldn’t have been able to run like that without them,” he said. “I just saw green grass and ran for the end zone. They tried to dive at me but I kind of did a Heisman on them.”
Neither team scored again in the first quarter, but it wasn’t for lack of threatening.
“Sometimes when you come out and score that fast, there’s kind of a letdown,” Yoe coach Rick Rhoades said. “But our guys kept playing hard and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Yoemen posted 27 points in the second quarter.
Bradley broke loose again on the second play of that quarter for a 50-yard romp and a 14-0 advantage.
Soon after, Yoe got on the board again with a bit more of a sustained drive by traveling 53 yards in seven plays before Braylan Drake hit an open Charlie Mayer with a 15-yard scoring strike.
Academy pushed inside the Yoe 30, primarily on a 33-yard rush by quarterback Kasey Mraz. On third-and-10, however, Armando Reyes picked off a Mraz pass and took it back 86 yards for a TD and the Yoemen were up 27-0 after the PAT went awry.
Yoe went with a little trickery to tack on one more score before halftime. Taking over at the Academy 46, Drake threw a lateral to Landen Greene, who in turn threw to Ja’Quorius Hardman well behind the Bees secondary to propel the Yoemen to a 34-0 advantage at the break.
It was far too much for Academy, which has suffered a rash of key injuries, to overcome.
“We have to get people healthy and just be a better ballclub,” said Academy coach Chris Lancaster, whose team has a much needed open date next week. “We have to go back and do the little things like blocking and tackling. We have to find our confidence and our swagger, so to speak.”
Academy started the second half by getting on the scoreboard via a 79-yard scoring drive in eight plays, with Clayton Lawson going the final 2 yards around right end.
Yoe answered quickly by moving 60 yards in just five plays, with Bradley cruising in through the middle on a 15-yard jaunt and a 41-7 lead.
The Bees drove the field again with a 10-play, 75-yard march in which Mraz connected on three passes for a combined 32 yards before Lawson finished it off by banging in from the 1 to make it 41-13 going into the final 12 minutes.
The Yoemen added one more tally, cashing in on a very short field following a defensive stop and punt return that put them at the Bees 8. Tavares Crittendon powered his way in from there on the first play, which closed out the scoring.
“(Academy) has a great offensive team and I was tickled at how well our defense played,” Rhoades said. “Right now, we’re sitting in a good position. A lot of people didn’t think we’d have this kind of chance.”
CAMERON YOE 48, ACADEMY 13
Academy 0 0 13 0 — 13
Yoe 7 27 7 7 — 48
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 68 run (Landen Greene kick)
Yoe — Bradley 50 run (Greene kick)
Yoe — Charlie Mayer 15 pass from Braylan Drake (Greene kick)
Yoe — Armando Reyes 86 interception return (kick failed)
Yoe — Ja’Quorius Hardman 46 pass from Greene (Greene kick)
Aca — Clayton Lawson 2 run (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Yoe — Bradley 15 run (Greene kick)
Aca — Lawson 1 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Tavares Crittendon 8 run (Greene kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Yoe
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 42-190 21-360
Passing yards 151 94
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-26-2 5-9-0
Punts-average 5-22.3 2-46.1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-37 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Lawson 22-40, Kasey Mraz 17-90, Zane Clark 2-31, Ryan Meredith 1-3; Yoe: Bradley 11-186, Crittendon 6-31, Drake 2-32, Trayjen Wilcox 1-10, Reyes 1-1.
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 14-26-2-151; Yoe: Drake 4-8-0-48, Greene 1-1-0-46.
RECEIVING — Academy: Luke Tomasek 4-53, Clark 3-35, Alex Lawton 4-45, Weston Pavliska 1-6, Trey Vargas 1-6, Payton Wilson 1-6; Yoe: Bradley 2-20, Ja’Qualyn Fields 1-13, Mayer 1-15, Hardman 1-46.