RIVER FALLS, Wisc. — Third-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor lost two quarterbacks and three turnovers, botched three punt snaps and looked like a shell of its championship-caliber teams while absorbing a 45-22 season-opening thumping from No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders, who lost an opener for only the fourth time in program history and first since 2006, were held to minus-5 yards rushing and committed 14 penalties for 120 yards as mistake after mistake piled up at Smith Stadium.
“I made a change with our long snapper Wednesday. He was inexperienced, and we ended up giving them the ball with some short fields,” UMHB second-year head coach Larry Harmon said. “We made a bunch of mistakes in all three phases and got frustrated. We had way too many unnecessary roughness penalties. Instead of our guys bowing their necks, they went and hit somebody out of control. We played undisciplined football today.”
A snap over the head of punter Jack Bruner set up the Falcons at the UMHB 30, and Kaleb Blaha’s 28-yard pass to Mason Van Zeeland followed by Blaha’s 2-yard run staked UW-River Falls to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Bruner dropped a snap at his 19-yard line about 2 minutes later, and the Falcons cashed in with Blaha’s 15-yard touchdown throw to Van Zeeland.
UMHB got on the board in the opening seconds of the second quarter, using 13 plays — including five completions from new starting quarterback Jackson Tingler — to move 78 yards for Bruner’s 37-yard field goal.
The Falcons answered quickly and repeatedly, capitalizing on Crusaders miscues to pull away in rapid fashion.
On the first play from scrimmage after a 1-yard TD pass from Blaha to Adam Johnstone made it 21-3, Tingler fumbled while being sacked. The senior stayed on the ground while trainers looked at his right (throwing) arm then walked off the field but did not return. He finished 8-of-13 for 108 yards with one interception.
UW-River Falls needed just four plays to cover the 19 yards, getting the final 10 on a Blaha run to go up 28-3.
UMHB backup quarterback Landon Howell fumbled at his 10 three plays later, and Blaha’s 10-yard pass to Isaiah Randall — the Falcons’ third TD in the span of 2:22 — pushed the gap to 35-3 with 10 minutes still left in the second.
The Crusaders then dodged a bullet when a punt snap that appeared to hit an up-back gave UW-River Falls possession at the UMHB 29, and the Falcons came away empty after failing to convert on fourth down.
The Crusaders finally found the end zone late in the half when linebacker Omari Frazier caused and recovered a fumble in Falcons territory before Howell threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jerry Cephus in the back-right corner of the end zone to bring UMHB within 35-10 at the break.
UW-River Falls tacked on a 28-yard field goal by Justin Scheberl about 6 minutes into the third, and the Crusaders lost their second QB when Howell injured his left leg while being sacked 3 minutes later. He finished 3-of-10 for 39 yards.
The Falcons shanked a punt that went out of bounds at their 22 late in the third, and Bruner’s 40-yard boot made it 38-13.
Cade Fitzgerald’s 6-yard burst opened the fourth-quarter scoring and gave UW-River Falls a 45-13 cushion.
UMHB got a 37-yard field goal from Bruner and a 2-yard TD pass from third-stringer Isaac Phe — who was 5-of-14 for 97 yards — to Jerry Day for the final tally.
Blaha went 23-of-35 for 260 yards with an interception for the Falcons, who had 91 yards rushing and 366 total.
Defensive tackle Mason Cavness had a game-high 10 tackles for the Crusaders, who are on the road again next Saturday night against fourth-ranked Trinity.
“We have a young team. We had only five guys with us who played all 14 games last year, and 27 of our guys were travelling with us for the first time,” Harmon said. “We’re going to find out who our competitors are and find the right 58 guys to go win the conference and get in the playoffs.
“My concern is we can’t let this loss beat us next week as well. We need to get focused on Trinity and what we need to do.”