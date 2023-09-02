UMHB-River Falls football

UMHB’s Trace Holmes tackles Wisconsin-River Falls quarterback Kaleb Blaha (14) in the Crusaders’ season-opening loss Saturday.

 Sam Silver/Special to the Telegram

RIVER FALLS, Wisc. — Third-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor lost two quarterbacks and three turnovers, botched three punt snaps and looked like a shell of its championship-caliber teams while absorbing a 45-22 season-opening thumping from No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday afternoon.

