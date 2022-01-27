BELTON — Locked in a pair of tight battles with American Southwest Conference rival Hardin-Simmons, No. 20 Mary Hardin-Baylor continued to execute down the stretch to hold off the 22nd-ranked Cowgirls 74-72 in the women’s game, and No. 21 UMHB followed the same recipe for an 82-76 victory over the Cowboys in the men’s matchup at Mayborn Campus Center on Thursday night.
MEN
A seesaw second half was knotted at 72-all with 3:39 remaining before UMHB (14-2, 9-2) scored 10 of the game’s final 14 points to avenge its three-point loss to Hardin-Simmons in Abilene last month.
Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 23 points for the Crusaders, who got 19 from Luke Feely and 10 from Ty Prince.
Neal Chambliss and Aidan Walsh had 17 points apiece for the Cowboys (11-5, 7-4). Steven Quinn added 15 points, and Chase Cobb finished with 14 for HSU, which lost despite pulling down 21 offensive rebounds.
WOMEN
Despite a roster that includes only three seniors, the Lady Crusaders stayed poised throughout a back-and-forth second half to extend their win streak to 14 games.
UMHB (15-2, 12-0) shot 57 percent from in the field in the opening quarter and used an Ashley Faux 3-pointer and Bethany McLeod’s transition layup early in the second to build a 12-point lead at 26-14. Hardin-Simmons (12-4, 7-4) controlled the remainder of the half, constructing a 16-5 run over the final 6:40 to cut the gap to 31-30 heading into intermission, and neither team led by more than five the rest of the way.
“Those of us that have been here four years, we’ve been in these tough situations before,” said Lady Crusaders senior guard McLeod, who had 11 points, six assists and four steals. “When we’re on the court, we can keep the younger players calm. We knew we had to lock down and focus on one possession at a time.”
The Cowgirls took their first lead just 34 seconds into the second half, and the teams traded buckets throughout the third to enter the fourth deadlocked at 47.
Two Faux 3s in the opening minute spurred UMHB in the fourth, but HSU countered with a Brittany Schnabel 3 and three buckets from Belton product Natasha Blizzard to go up 56-43 — the Cowgirls’ largest lead of the night.
Five quick points from freshman Arieona Rosborough helped stabilize the Lady Crusaders, and they regained control with Catherine Kaiser’s baseline jumper and another Faux 3 for a 71-66 advantage with 1:31 remaining to stave off the Cowgirls.
She’Ray Wilson had 16 points, and Blizzard, Paris Parmer and Hallie Edmonson added 12 each for HSU, which shot 39 percent (22-of-57) from the field.
Faux finished with 15 points, Rosborough had 14, and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen chipped in 10 for UMHB, which was wise in its shot selection on the way to shooting 50 percent (28-of-56) overall.
“I thought we moved the ball pretty well. Having 22 assists on 28 made shots, we’ll take that any day of the week,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said.
The Lady Crusaders will seek their 15th consecutive victory Saturday afternoon when they host McMurry.
“A win is a win and we kept it going tonight,” Morefield said. “When you’ve won this many in a row, it gets harder and harder. We don’t talk about it, but that target on your back just keeps expanding.”