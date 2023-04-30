Class 6A Region II Meet
Friday results at Panther Stadium in Hewitt:
(Top two in each event advance to UIL state championships)
BOYS
Team — 1. The Woodlands 72; 2. Duncanville 58; 3. Klein Forest 56; 4. Houston Langham Creek 40; 5. Mansfield Lake Ridge 34; 6. (tie) The Woodlands College Park, Klein Cain 25; 8. Wylie 23; 9. (tie) Conroe Grand Oaks, Aldine Eisenhower 22; 11. Cedar Hill 20; 12. Klein Oak 19; 13. Bridgeland 18; 14. (tie) Spring, Rockwall-Heath 16; 16. Cypress Falls 14; 17. North Forney, DeSoto 12; 19. Garland Naaman Forest 11; 20. (tie) Tomball Memorial, Conroe Oak Ridge, Klein, Bryan 10; 24. Conroe, Spring Westfield, Hewitt Midway, Cypress Woods, Rockwall 8; 29. Mansfield Legacy 7; 30. Cypress Park 5; 31. Royse City 2½; 32. (tie) Mansfield, Cypress Ranch, Tyler Legacy, Spring Dekaney 2; 36. (tie) Pflugerville Weiss, Cypress Springs 1; 38. Cypress Lakes ½.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Deal, Naaman Forest 57-1¼; 2. Green, Cypress Woods 52-6½; 3. Wells, Rockwall 52-0; 4. Lott, Grand Oaks 51-7; 5. White, DeSoto 50-7¼; 6. Thompson, Naaman Forest 49-7.
Discus — 1. Blakeslee, The Woodlands, 176-6; 2. Westmoreland, Klein 156-0; 3. Hudson, DeSoto 154-1; 4. Phillips, The Woodlands 153-1; 5. Porter, Cyrpess Ranch 146-6; 6. Georgopoulos, The College Park 145-4.
Long jump — 1. Niblett, Eisenhower 23-8½; 2. Dement, Grand Oaks 23-7¾; 3. Moore, Duncanville 23-4½; 4. O’Bryant, Memorial 23-3¾; 5. Pettaway, Langham Creek 22-9; 6. Moore, Tyler Legacy 22-6½.
Triple jump — 1. Nwugana, The Woodlands 47-4¼; 2. Williams, Cain 46-9½; 3. Masters, Lake Ridge 46-8¼; 4. Shield, Spring 46-5; 5. Gbakinro, Lake Ridge 46-¾; 6. Moore, Tyler Legacy 45-11¼.
High jump — 1. Turner, Bryan 6-10; 2. Haymond, Westfield 6-9; 3. Varella, Memorial 6-8; 4. Kennedy, Lake Ridge 6-7; 5. Robinson, Mansfield 6-4; 6. (tie) Ward, Royse City and Malone, Cypress Lakes 6-4.
Pole vault — 1. Zimmerman, Grand Oaks 16-0; 2. Wicker, Rockwall-Heath 15-6; 3. Smith, Wylie 15-0; 4. Keith, Bridgeland 15-0; 5. (tie) McGillen, Wylie and Marlow, The Woodlands and Hepworth, Cain 14-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Montgomery, Bridgeland 9:18.99; 2. Boyd, Klein Oak 9:19.02; 3. Biltz, Wylie 9:19.04; 4. Jackson, Wylie 9:21.13; 5. Kubala, Klein 9:22.53; 6. Eaton, Mansfield Legacy 9:25.82.
4x100 relay — 1. Klein Forest 40.97; 2. Duncanville 41.38; 3. Eisenhower 41.66; 4. Conroe 41.67; 5. Cedar Hill 41.79; 6. The Woodlands 41.86.
800 — 1. Moreno, Oak Ridge 1:55.67; 2. Lesarri, The Woodlands 1:55.96; 3. LeGrand, Mansfield Legacy 1:57.74; 4. Lathrop, Bridgeland 1:58.54; 5. Page, DeSoto 1:59.13; 6. Hendry, Klein Oak 2:00.31.
110 hurdles — 1. Chukwukelu, North Forney 13.26; 2. Burton, Cypress Falls 13.72; 3. Jackson, Spring 13.99; 4. Fossie, Cypress Falls 14.24; 5. Davis, Langham Creek 14.25; 6. McCrillis, Rockwall 14.46.
100 — 1. Durham, Duncanville 10.25; 2. Pettaway, Langham Creek 10.265; 3. Washington, Duncanville 10.268; 4. Scales, Cedar Hill 10.37; 5. Jones, Lake Ridge 10.46; 6. Alfred, Cypress Park 10.54.
4x200 relay — 1. Duncanville 1:25.12; 2. The Woodlands 1:25.34; 3. Cedar Hill 1:25.49; 4. Klein Forest 1:25.98; 5. Langham Creek 1:27.69; 6. DeSoto 1:28.58.
400 — 1. Jacobs, Cain 47.99; 2. Jacobs, Klein Forest 48.23; 3. Byles, Lake Ridge 48.64; 4. Krosnyak, College Park 48.83; 5. Roberson, Royse City 49.03; 6. Thomas, Cypress Springs 49.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Ornelas, Langham Creek 36.93; 2. Wheelis, Rockwall-Heath 37.77; 3. Jackson, Spring 38.16; 4. Ceballos, The Woodlands 38.30; 5. Burton, Cypress Falls 39.16; 6. Morgan, Weiss 39.61.
200 — 1. Pettaway, Langham Creek 20.51; 2. Watkins, Klein Forest 20.52; 3. Jones, Lake Ridge 21.27; 4. Alfred, Cypress Park 21.40; 5. Chukwukelu, North Forney 21.46; 6. Ross, Rockwall 21.72.
1,600 — 1. Boyd, Klein Oak 4:19.79; 2. Tarter, Midway 4:22.46; 3. Gibson, Cain 4:23.13; 4. Jackson, Wylie 4:25.63; 5. Biltz, Wylie 4:26.55; 6. Lesarri, The Woodlands 4:26.88.
4x400 relay — 1. College Park 3:16.10; 2. The Woodlands 3:16.46; 3. Klein Forest 3:17.74; 4. Lake Ridge 3:19.13; 5. Langham Creek 3:19.54; 6. Dekaney 3:23.08.
GIRLS
Team — 1. (tie) Duncanville, Klein Forest 76; 3. Conroe Grand Oaks 66; 4. DeSoto 58; 5. The Woodlands 35; 6. Rockwall 32; 7. Klein 30; 8. Harker Heights 28; 9. Klein Cain 25; 10. Klein Oak 23; 11. Cypress Ranch 22; 12. Garland Sachse 18; 13. Dallas Skyline 16; 14. (tie) Cypress Park, Royse City 12; 16. Tyler Legacy 11; 17. (tie) Conroe, Spring 10; 19. Bridgeland 9; 20. North Forney 8; 21. (tie) Houston Langham Creek, Tomball Memorial, Mesquite 6; 24. Garland Lakeview centennial, The Woodlands College Park, Cypress Woods, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Cedar Hill 4; 29. Hewitt Midway 2.3; 30. (tie) Conroe Oak Ridge, Rockwall-Heath 1; 32. (tie) Willis, Mansfield 3.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Otis, Harker Heights 42-10; 2. Watts, Klein Forest 41-11¼; 3. Anyanwu, Sachse 41-8; 4. Nichols, Lakeview Centennial 40-10½; 5. Rhodes, Cain 40-6; 6. Progue, Sachse 39-3½.
Discus — 1. Otis, Harker Heights 144-10; 2. Reed, Cain 139-5; 3. Giles, Mesquite 138-11; 4. Rhodes, Cain 138-0; 5. Butler, Duncanville 135-0; 6. Ball, Cain 132-4.
Long jump — 1. Alix, Klein 20-3¾; 2. Burr, Cypress Park 19-10; 3. Webster, Grand Oaks 19-6¼; 4. Odelowo, College Park 19-4½; 5. Payne, DeSoto 18-7¾; 6. Smith, Tyler Legacy 18-5¼.
Triple jump — 1. Alix, Klein 41-11¼; 2. Smith, Tyler Legacy 39-8½; 3. Webster, Grand Oaks 39-7; 4. Coleman, Lake Ridge 39-½; 5. Burr, Cypress Park 38-4¼; 6. Kerns, Klein Oak 37-8½.
High jump — 1. Lowrey, Rockwall 5-10; 2. Auguste, Grand Oaks 5-8; 3. Otis, Rockwall 5-8; 4. Cheek, Sachse 5-4; 5. Sanders, Tyler Legacy 5-4; 6. (tie) Tippens, Mansfield and Smith, Midway and McGowen, Willis 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. J.Neighbors, Royse City 13-0; 2. Kowalski, Grand Oaks 12-6; 3. Wooten, Memorial 11-6; 4. Opalacz, Cypress Woods 11-6; 5. T.Neighbors, Royse City 11-6; 6. Nalley, Rockwall-Heath 11-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Lees, Grand Oaks 10:44.69; 2. Laydevant, The Woodlands 10:44.71; 3. Koonts, Klein 10:45.67; 4. Perry, Harker Heights 10:58.58; 5. Gracey, The Woodlands 11:00.68; 6. Butler, Klein Oak 11:26.98.
4x100 relay — 1. Klein Forest 45.71; 2. Duncanville 45.92; 3. DeSoto 46.58; 4. Klein Oak 47.18; 5. North Forney 47.26; 6. Skyline 47.52.
800 — 1. Bailey, DeSoto 2:18.04; 2. Kurp, The Woodlands 2:18.45; 3. Kowalski, Grand Oaks 2:18.57; 4. Santoro, Rockwall 2:19.85; 5. Spencer, Klein 2:22.41; 6. Winkler, Klein Oak 2:22.69.
110 hurdles — 1. Burns, Spring 13.73; 2. Harden, Bridgeland 13.74; 3. Walton, Duncanville 13.80; 4. Banks, Grand Oaks 14.10; 5. Connley, Duncanville 14.16; 6. Westra, Bridgeland 14.52.
100 — 1. Price, Grand Oaks 11.27; 2. Robinson, Cypress Ranch 11.335; 3. Lowe, Sachse 11.339; 4. Jones, Klein Forest 11.35; 5. Gipson, Duncanville 11.41; 6. Childress, Klein Forest 11.65.
4x200 relay — 1. Duncanville 1:37.23; 2. Klein Forest 1:37.48; 3. Klein Oak 1:38.76; 4. Cypress Ranch 1:39.14; 5. Skyline 1:39.85; 6. North Forney 1:41.71.
400 — 1. Evans, Klein Forest 57.69; 2. Santoro, Rockwall 57.70; 3. Wafford, Cypress Ranch 58.35; 4. Omeye, Conroe 58.59; 4. Carr, North Forney 59.09; 6. Andrews, Oak Ridge 59.74.
300 hurdles — 1. Birdow, DeSoto 42.59; 2. Walton, Duncanville 43.63; 3. Hobbs, Conroe 44.19; 4. Bright, cedar Hill 44.96; 5. Booker, The Woodlands 45.89; 6. Derrick, Klein Forest 45.90.
200 — 1. Brown, Skyline 23.47; 2. Williams, DeSoto 23.66; 3. Gradney, Langham Creek 23.95; 4. Hampton, Klein Forest 24.00; 5. Burr, Cypress Park 24.35; 6. Lowe, Sachse 24.58.
1,600 — 1. Hamilton, Cain 4:58.48; 2. Lees, Grand Oaks 4:59.97; 3. Laydevant, The Woodlands 5:02.95; 4. Perry, Harker Heights 5:07.50; 5. Koonts, Klein 5:08.09; 6. Gracey, The Woodlans 5:11.72.
4x400 relay — 1. Duncanville 3:48.36; 2. DeSoto 3:50.49; 3. Klein Forest 3:54.09; 4. The Woodlands 3:56.61; 5. Rockwall 3:59.09; 6. Midway 3:59.59.
Class 3A Region III Meet
Friday results at Panther Stadium in Hewitt:
(Top two in each event advance to UIL state championships)
BOYS
Team — 1. McGregor 51; 2. Whitney 50; 3. Hitchcock 44; 4. Clifton 35; 5. (tie) East Bernard, Lexington 34; 7. Franklin 32; 8. Palestine Westwood 22; 9. Academy 21; 10. New Waverly 20; 11. Diboll 19; 12. (tie) Rockdale, Crockett, Grandview, Shepherd 18; 16. Troy 17½; 17. Warren 16; 18. (tie) Wallis Brazos, Lorena 14; 20. (tie) Coldspring-Oakhurst, Teague 12; 22. (tie) West, Eustace 10; 24. (tie) Huntington, Winnie East Chambers 9; 26. (tie) Boling, Woodville, Mexia 8; 29. (tie) Maypearl, Scurry-Rosser 6; 31. (tie) Cameron Yoe, Palmer, Lufkin Pineywoods 4; 34. Groesbeck 3; 35. Malakoff 2½; 36. (tie) Danbury, Orangefield, Hemphill, Kirbyville 2; 40. Hempstead 1.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Hatleberg, Grandview 55-3¼; 2. French, Eustace 49-3½; 3. Freeman, Diboll 49-¾; 4. Jenkins, Diboll 48-3½; 5. Linscomb, Teague 47-10½; 6. Corn, Groesbeck 47-½.
Discus — 1. Linscomb, Teague 154-9; 2. Hatleberg, Grandview 152-4; 3. Domel, East Bernard 148-6; 4. Balcar, Lexington 142-5; 5. Kimbrough, Franklin 140-11; 6. Reves, East Chambers 136-11.
Long jump — 1. Johnson, Whitney 23-0; 2. Phipps, Diboll 22-9½; 3. Biehle, Lexington 22-7¼; 4. Hidrogo, Franklin 22-3; 5. Smith, Hemphill 21-9; 6. Miller, Scurry-Rosser 21-8¾.
Triple jump — 1. Owens, Franklin 46-5½; 2. Dixon, McGregor 45-9¼; 3. Petty, Warren 44-9¾; 4. Sweats, Pineywoods 44-2; 5. Hogg, Malakoff 42-11¾; 6. Mnsfield, Huntington 42-11½.
High jump — 1. Petty, Warren 6-5; 2. Brady, Huntington 6-4; 3. Dixon, McGregor 6-4; 4. Stephens, Rockdale 6-4; 5. Davis, Westwood 6-2; 6. (tie) Massingill, Malakoff and Miller, Scurry-Rosser 6-2.
Pole vault — 1. Currie, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14-0; 2. Tuggle, Crockett 14-0; 3. Hicks, Rockdale 14-0; 4. Leach, Palmer 13-6; 5. Polak, East Bernard 13-6; 6. (tie) Westbrook, Troy and Keever, Scurry-Rosser 13-0.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Edney, New Waverly 9:47.35; 2. Holub, Wallis Brazos 9:51.12; 3. Kurtz, East Bernard 9:51.76; 4. Cortez, Troy 9:54.11; 5. Porte, Eustace 10:04.30; 6. Williams, Troy 10:04.79.
4x100 relay — 1. Whitney 43.10; 2. Hitchcock 43.51; 3. Lorena 43.86; 4. East Chambers 43.88; 5. Crockett 43.91; 6. Coldspring-Oakhurst 44.24.
800 — 1. Castro, McGregor 2:01.02; 2. Trejo, Westwood 2:01.32; 3. Cortez, Troy 2:01.70; 4. Kopecky, East Bernard 2:02.57; 5. Ramirez, Groesbeck 2:03.93; 6. Urbanovsky, Clifton 2:07.10.
110 hurdles — 1. Washington, Lexington 14.05; 2. Eastep, Boling 14.54; 3. Larson, Maypearl 14.81; 4. Elliot, Franklin 15.02; 5. Singleton, Orangefield 15.16; 6. Harris, Diboll 15.41.
100 — 1. Johnson, Hitchcock 10.49; 2. Green, Shepherd 10.61; 3. Klish, West 10.69; 4. Benavides, Franklin 10.81; 5. Taylor, Lorena 10.93; 6. Lewis, Danbury 10.97.
4x200 relay — 1. Academy 1:30.70; 2. Hitchcock 1:31.08; 3. Whitney 1:31.16; 4. Woodville 1:31.52; 5. East Bernard 1:31.80; 6. Franklin 1:32.47.
400 — 1. Dixon, McGregor 49.07; 2. Ochoa, Clifton 49.15; 3. Porter, Crockett 50.84; 4. Bradley, Yoe 50.91; 5. Mordente, Kirbyville 52.00; 6. Goudy, Danbury 52.32.
300 hurdles — 1. Washington, Lexington 39.03; 2. Wilson, Whitney 40.301; 3. Elliot, Franklin 40.308; 4. Wolridge, Lexington 41.09; 5. Thomas, East Bernard 41.70; 6. Wilson, Hempstead 42.84.
200 — 1. Green, Shepherd 21.88; 2. Bryant, Mexia 21.99; 3. Lingo, Clifton 22.08; 4. Klish, West 22.32; 5. Dorsey, Hitchcock 22.33; 6. White, Academy 22.93.
1,600 — 1. Edney, New Waverly 4:27.36; 2. Kurtz, East Bernard 4:29.20; 3. Holub, Wallis Brazos 4:33.13; 4. Cortez, Troy 4:34.33; 5. Williams, Troy 4:37.30; 6. Castro, McGregor 4:38.73.
4x400 relay — 1. Clifton 3:25.88; 2. McGregor 3:26.21; 3. Westwood 3:29.26; 4. Rockdale 3:30.81; 5. Scurry-Rosser 3:32.63; 6. East Bernard 3:34.35.
GIRLS
Team — 1. Fairfield 97; 2. Malakoff 43; 3. Cameron Yoe 40; 4. (tie) Lexington, Hitchcock 34; 6. (tie) Newton, Hempstead 24; 8. East Bernard 23; 9. West 22; 10. (tie) Academy, New Waverly 20; 12. Troy 18; 13. Keene 17; 14. (tie) Lorena, Franklin 16; 16. (tie) Van Vleck, Mexia, Crockett 14; 19. (tie) Maypearl, Winnie East Chambers 12; 21. Kemp 11; 22. (tie) Clifton, Whitney 10; 24. (tie) Eustace, Trinity, Boling 8; 27. Nacogdoches Central Heights 7; 28. (tie) Teague, Grandview, Scurry-Rosser, Woodville 6; 32. (tie) Rogers, Anderson-Shiro 5; 34. Wallis Brazos 4; 35. McGregor 2; 36. (tie) Rockdale, Hemphill, Diboll, Pollok Central 1.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Green, Whitney 38-3¾; 2. Miller, Mexia 37-1; 3. Brackens, Fairfield 36-5½; 4. Malone, Boling 35-8½; 5. Curry, McGregor 34-9½; 6. Miles, Rockdale 34-5¾.
Discus — 1. Brackens, Fairfield 121-5; 2. Fulton, Malakoff 119-7; 3. Grammer, Woodville 117-4; 4. Malone, Boling 112-2; 5. Lively, Franklin 107-11; 6. Moses, Rogers 104-11.
Long jump — 1. Flemings, Yoe 19-6½; 2. Runnels, Malakoff 18-9; 3. Munoz, New Waverly 17-10; 4. Carter, Hitchcock 17-1½; 5. Thaler, Fairfield 17-½; 6. Russaw, Diboll 16-10.
Triple jump — 1. Rogers, Kemp 38-1¼; 2. Thaler, Fairfield 38-0; 3. Flemings, Yoe 37-7½; 4. Nickerson, Anderson-Shiro 36-3; 5. Runnels, Malakoff 36-0; 6. Brackens, Fairfield 35-11¾.
High jump — 1. Brackens, Fairfield 5-8; 2. Lewis, Trinity 5-4; 3. Gill, East Chambers 5-2; 4. Vykukal, Wallis Brazos 5-2; 5. Frederick, East Chambers 5-0; 6. Rogers, Kemp 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Kucera, West 11-6; 2. Lane, Clifton 10-0; 3. McWhorter, Scurry-Rosser 9-6; 4. Hebert, Academy 9-6; 5. Honore, Eustace 9-6; 6. Finch, Pollok Central 9-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. McFarlin, Keene 12:04.03; 2. Stephens, Maypearl 12:07.55; 3. Layton, Central Heights 12:09.29; 4. Schneider, Van Vleck 12:20.37; 5. Miller, Eustace 12:27.13; 6. Sykora, Lorena 12:33.29.
4x100 relay — 1. Fairfield 49.17; 2. Hitchcock 50.76; 3. Academy 51.22; 4. Hempstead 51.25; 5. Newton 51.33; 6. Troy 51.42.
800 — 1. Wolridge, Lexington 2:21.74; 2. McFadden, Franklin 2:22.36; 3. Sims, Teague 2:23.75; 4. Frederick, East Chambers 2:26.69; 5. Schneider, Van Vleck 2:26.82; 6. McFarlin, Keene 2:29.09.
110 hurdles — 1. Flemings, Yoe 13.95; 2. Goad, Troy 14.45; 3. Loper, Malakoff 14.90; 4. Munoz, New Waverly 14.95; 5. Lee, Troy 15.32; 6. Leopold, East Bernard 15.67.
100 — 1. Franklin, Newton 11.64; 2. Hamilton, Crockett 12.09; 3. Thomas, East Bernard 12.31; 4. Reagor, Mexia 12.33; 5. Runnels, Malakoff 12.35; 6. Nickerson, Anderson-Shiro 12.48.
4x200 relay — 1. Fairfield 1:42.94; 2. Hempstead 1:46.66; 3. Hitchcock 1:47.52; 4. Malakoff 1:48.07; 5. Academy 1:48.18; 6. Clifton 1:48.24.
400 — 1. Flemings, Yoe 57.30; 2. Wolridge, Lexington 58.95; 3. McFadden, Franklin 59.34; 4. Lemke, Rogers 59.47; 5. Evans, Hitchcock 1:01.49; 6. Williams, Hemphill 1:03.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Munoz, New Waverly 45.98; 2. Loper, Malakoff 47.03; 3. Lee, Troy 47.70; 4. Ross, Grandview 48.12; 5. Long, Eustace 48.60; 6. Ives, Lorena 49.27.
200 — 1. Franklin, Newton 24.45; 2. Thomas, East Bernard 24.65; 3. Hamilton, Crockett 24.99; 4. Porter, Lorena 25.64; 5. Reagor, Mexia 25.74; 6. Runnels, Malakoff 25.92.
1,600 — 1. Sykora, Lorena 5:30.72; 2. Schneider 5:36.30; 3. McFarlin, Keene 5:39.66; 4. Stephens, Maypearl 5:41.71; 5. Miller, Eustace 5:42.45; 6. Layton, Central Heights 5:44.59.
4x400 relay — 1. Fairfield 4:06.24; 2. Lexington 4:08.03; 3. West 4:10.51; 4. East Bernard 4:14.07; 5. Yoe 4:18.40; 6. Grandview 4:18.88.