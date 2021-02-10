After dropping their Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference openers at Ranger last week, the Temple College men’s and women’s basketball teams returned home Wednesday night in need of victories as they hosted Southwestern Christian and its teams that also were in search of their first conference wins.
The Lady Leopards started off the festivities with a 95-57 win and the Leopards followed suit, turning a five-point halftime lead into a 93-75 win with a late-game surge, securing the first conference victories for men’s head coach Clifton Ellis and women’s head coach Amber Taylor.
MEN
Temple College (4-1, 1-1) led 39-34 at halftime and Elijah Lomas — who scored a team-high 18 points for the Leopards — made it 54-52 following a layup with just less than 14 minutes remaining. TC pushed ahead 65-60 with 7:41 to go before going on a 19-7 run over the next 3½ minutes to take full control. Sherrod Whitley made three 3-pointers, Lomas converted a three-point play and Mawien Mawien hit a low-post shot to lead the charge.
“I know this conference from playing in it and observing it, so I know that there is no such thing as an easy conference win,” Ellis said. “Every conference game is going to be its own little story and journey.”
Whitley scored 12 points and Tyler Watkins had 11 to help lead the Leopards.
Claven Wilson’s 27 points were tops for the Rams (1-3, 0-3).
“We just kept pushing the ball. I thought we took some bad shots in the first half, but we cleaned it up,” Ellis said. “We were able to move the ball around and if you pass the ball around, it gives you energy.”
WOMEN
Sophomores Shakyra Jacobs and Jordyn Carter each took turns carrying the offensive burden in the Lady Leopards’ convincing victory.
After both missed the first three games of the season because of COVID-19 protocols, Jacobs scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half and Carter added 12 third-quarter points to help lead Temple College (5-1, 1-1) in the rout of Southwestern Christian (0-3, 0-3).
The two combined for 47 points in their season opener last week, 32 in the Lady Leopards’ conference-opening loss at Ranger last Saturday, and the pair is more than happy to be back on the court.
“It was very tough to not be able to be out there and play with them,” said Carter, who finished with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. “This team, though, has a lot of good players. They did well while me and (Jacobs) were out, so we came back just making sure we didn’t mess anything up.”
Jacobs scored 11 points in the first quarter as the Lady Leopards jumped out to a 17-8 lead. The 6-foot-2 forward, who led TC with 18 points per game last season, added six points in the second quarter as the Lady Leopards outscored the Lady Rams 25-7 in the frame — thanks in part to a 15-2 run over the final 5:23 of the first half — to take a 42-15 lead into halftime.
“I felt like we had to get the win because we had a bad loss to Ranger,” said Jacobs, who finished 9-of-12 shooting and made five of six attempts from the free throw line to assist in Temple’s 57 percent shooting (38-for-67) and 17-for-22 showing from the charity stripe. “This being my third game back, I also felt like I had something to prove and to remind people of what I can do.”
Carter scored the first seven points of the second half and 10 of Temple College’s first 16. The Austin native converted two three-point plays, added a pair of layups and recorded two steals in the first 3 minutes of the third quarter. Jacobs and Kamani Jones added six points apiece in the quarter as the Lady Leopards put up 34 points and led 76-35 entering the fourth quarter.
“Arguably, (Jacobs and Carter) are two of the better players in the conference and it’s the year that it is with COVID and everything else,” Taylor said. “It was a big void to fill when they were gone, but our players did a good job for those three games. It’s nice to have them back.”
After scoring 66 points and being held to 31 percent shooting in its loss at Ranger, Temple bounced back and had four players finish in double figures and 11 players total register points Wednesday. Kirsten Zaruba and Alex Maresca scored 11 points each, and Jordan Walker (nine) and Jones (eight) also contributed.
TC’s defense held Southwestern Christian to 30 percent shooting (20-for-67) overall, 2-for-15 from 3-point range and 14-for-26 from the free throw line. It also forced 24 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first quarter.
Nakeitra Mack (18 points) and Traciona Russell (13 points) led Southwestern Christian.