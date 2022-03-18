BELTON — Belton fell behind early, giving up six runs in the second, and had trouble figuring out Bryan starter Rylan Hill until it was too late as the Tigers dropped an 18-2 decision in five innings Friday night at newly christened Tidwell Field.
After Belton (5-7-1, 1-1 District 12-6A) held Bryan scoreless in the top of the first — getting a pair of nice defensive plays by outfielders TJ Johnson and Aaron Bain — the Vikings (9-2, 2-0) used an error and two walks in their first three trips to the plate in the second to ignite a six-run inning.
Bryan tacked on five two-out runs over the next two frames to build an 11-run lead before the Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Belton pitchers Matt Ramos, Mason Munz and Garrison Lane struggled to find the strike zone throughout, combining to walk 11 and hit one batter as the Vikings scored at least two runs in every inning but the first. Bryan capped its win with a seven-run outburst in the fifth before Hill sat down the Tigers in order in the bottom half to end it.
Hill was sharp save for the fourth, using a biting curveball and crisp fastball to keep Belton hitters off balance and finishing with seven strikeouts while giving up just two hits and hitting one batter.
Down 11-0 with one out in the fourth, Tigers designated hitter Tanner Conroy one-hopped a double off the left-centerfield wall for their first hit of the night. Following a strikeout, Johnson worked a walk before Bain ripped the first pitch he saw down the left-field line for a two-run double to cut the gap to 11-2.
That was all the Tigers managed off Hill, who allowed only two other baserunners, one on a two-out error in the first and another when he hit leadoff batter Mason Ramm with two outs in the third. Hill recovered each time to retire the next batter and end the inning.
Kyle Turner paced Bryan’s 14-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs as eight of the Vikings’ 11 bases on balls they compiled eventually equated to a run.
Belton helped itself out in the field, throwing out a pair of Bryan runners at home plate to end innings.
The night started with a pre-game ceremony honoring longtime Belton baseball coach David Tidwell, who coached the Tigers from 1985 to 2008 and led them to a 1994 Class 4A state title.
Tidwell, who compiled 491 career wins, said it was the honor of his life as he was joined by a number of former players on the field that was named in his honor.
Belton will travel to Harker Heights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Bryan hosts Killeen Shoemaker.