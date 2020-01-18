A victory and the way it was accomplished couldn’t have come at a better time for Temple College Lady Leopards.
Starr Jacobs posted 24 points, Jordyn Carter added 19 more and TC routed Cisco 94-57 on Saturday afternoon at TC Gym.
The much-needed Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference victory gave the Lady Leopards a 12-6 record overall and 2-2 mark in conference, after losing successive games to Collin County and Weatherford. Cisco dipped to 10-9 and 1-4.
“We came out strong, and we have been starting strong in our last several games,” Temple coach Kim Sebek said. “We did better in the second quarter than we have been. We were on a two-game losing streak so this was a must game we had to have to stay with the top four in conference.”
Indeed, the Lady Leopards opened the game blazing with a 30-point first quarter, failing to score on only four offensive possessions. At the same time, they limited the Wranglers’ opportunities to garner a 30-10 advantage.
Jacobs propelled the Lady Leopards with her inside-scoring game, which was good for 12 first-quarter points, plus a combined 13 points from Brooke Lopez and Carter. TC scored the final nine points of the frame with seven straight from Jacobs and a late bucket by Kassadie Sanders to build the 20-point spread.
“Everybody that played performed their roles the way they were supposed to,” said Jacobs, a redshirt freshman from Dallas.
While the offensive production cooled a bit in the middle quarters, the Lady Leopards’ lead never was seriously in jeopardy.
Lopez hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and Alex Maresca added another one as the Lady Leopards took a 47-29 advantage into halftime.
TC’s coldest drought came at the start of the second half when the Lady Leopards managed only a Jacobs field goal in the first 6 minutes. Cisco cut the lead to 49-35 before the Lady Leopards regained their rhythm by scoring on eight of their last 10 possessions. Carter canned four free throws during that surge to go with two buckets apiece from Maresca and Amanda Ferry. The 16-4 barrage gave the Lady Leopards a commanding 65-40 lead going into the final 10 minutes.
“It was important for the whole team to get a kick-start of momentum for the rest of conference,” said Carter, a freshman from Austin. “We had a lot of energy. We’ve been working on that a lot. We overcame a lot of turnovers with good defensive rebounding.”
TC finished the game in definitive fashion with a 20-point fourth quarter with seven points apiece from Carter and Maresca.
Maresca, a freshman guard from Leander, gave the Lady Leopards a jolt off the bench with 14 points. Cisco was paced by Chade Gladney with 12 points.
“What we haven’t been having is a lot of production off the bench,” Sebek said. “We got that today and that helped.”
The Lady Leopards needed the positive energy and contributions throughout as they head into a three-game week with a short turnaround to travel to McLennan Community College on Monday followed by a home game Wednesday against Ranger and back on the bus Saturday to meet Southwestern Christian College.
“I really haven’t spent much time looking at other teams because I’m more concerned with what our team is doing,” Sebek said. “But we’ve got one day to prepare for (MCC). I know they are solid at all positions.”