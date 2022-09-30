BELTON — Jerry Day Jr. spent a mostly miserable year at Arkansas-Monticello then appeared in only three games last year in his first season at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Now the Louisiana native is finally getting his chance to shine, and he’s making the most of it.
“I always knew I had that dog in me. I was just waiting on my opportunity,” the 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore wide receiver said. “You have to come to practice every day with the mentality of being dominant. You have to give it your best every single day.
“I’m way better this year than I was last year. I’m way faster. There were no vacations. I grinded all summer in West Monroe.”
That grind is paying dividends for No. 3 UMHB (3-1, 2-0 American Southwest Conference). Heading into the Crusaders’ home game this afternoon against Austin College (0-3, 0-1), Day has eight receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
After not catching a pass last year and hauling in just one for 11 yards through the first two games of this season, Day totaled seven receptions for 227 yards and the four scores over the last two weeks.
He knew he would eventually break through. It just happened to be in the first two conference games.
“With this offense this year, we can dial stuff up. You have to really know your routes and know the playbook,” he said. “We have multiple options (quarterback Kyle King) can throw to. If one of us isn’t open, someone else will be.”
After a senior year of high school spent mostly blocking in West Monroe’s veer attack and one year in Arkansas spent solely on the practice field, Day relishes his role on a UMHB team seeking its second straight NCAA Division III championship.
“I was at Arkansas-Monticello for one year, the COVID year. All we did was practice every day,” he said. “I went into the transfer portal and was looking for some schools to go to. I saw UMHB and did some research and, coming from West Monroe, I’m used to winning so I came here.
“What’s great about playing here is you have to earn everything you get. There aren’t any handouts here. What I love about (UMHB head coach Larry Harmon) is he’s going to keep it real with you and never lie to you. Here, it doesn’t matter who you are. Even if you’re a starter, you have a dog behind you so you have to go out and eat every day.”
Day has certainly feasted on opposing defenses of late, but that wasn’t always the case. Basketball was his preferred sport for a long time, and football was just something to do between sessions on the hardwood.
“I played football in middle school, but I didn’t care and I didn’t work at it at all,” he said. “The coach would say something and I’d be like, ‘I don’t care. I’m about to go to the gym. Forget this.’
“I really didn’t fall in love with football until high school. I fell in love with scoring touchdowns, and basketball just slipped away from my mind. I scored my first touchdown my sophomore year, and I was hooked.”
If the Crusaders have their way, Day will keep finding his way into the end zone.