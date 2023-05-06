COLLEGE STATION — Belton couldn’t find the big hit it needed against College Station A&M Consolidated on Saturday, falling 1-0 and 3-1 in the first two games of the Class 5A bi-district series to end its season.
“I asked the kids to give us 14 innings today,” Belton head coach Mark Krueger said. “Play for your teammate, play for yourself and play for your town, and I think they did that today. We gave it our all on the mound and defensively. We just couldn’t get the big hits when we needed to.”
Belton (16-13) totaled just nine hits on the day. Its lone run came in the sixth inning of the second game, a frame in which Consol (18-10) made three pitching changes.
Consol starter Owen Horrell exited after hitting Easton Drake and giving up a single to Trap Johnson to put runners on the corners.
Reliever Stryker Blevins lasted just 16 pitches, getting Gage Rinehart to fly out for the first out of the inning before walking Reese Rumfield to load the bases and walking Caleb Kennedy to bring home Drake and cut Belton’s deficit to 3-1.
Belton didn’t score again, though. Consol reliever Dalton Cordray struck out Brandon Anderson and got a groundout from pinch hitter Jacob Quigley to end the inning.
Cordray kept his momentum going into the seventh when Belton went down in order.
“Good pitching,” Krueger said of what bothered his hitters. “They competed on the mound, let us back in on some walks but for the most part they threw strikes, filled up the zone, had us off balance. Credit to their pitching staff.”
Belton starting pitcher Caleb Kennedy worked six innings in Game 2, allowing two earned runs on 104 pitches. After a shaky first in which he gave up an RBI single to Cole Bentz and threw a wild pitch to score another, he settled down until giving up a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Kennedy was replaced on the mound in the seventh by Rumfield, who struck out two.
Consol used four pitchers over the two games while Belton used three.
Game 1 was a pitchers’ duel between Drake and Consol’s Sam Nitzke as both went the distance.
Working on a no-hitter through three innings, Drake gave up Nathan Hodge’s one-out double that Bentz followed with an RBI single to make it 1-0 in the fourth.
Those were the only two hits Drake allowed until giving up two in the sixth, when Belton kept Consol off the board thanks to a throw from center field by Rumfield that catcher Jayden Hernandez corralled and made the tag at the plate.
Drake pitched six innings and gave up four hits on 80 pitches with one strikeout. Nitzke worked seven innings and gave up four hits with five strikeouts.
Belton didn’t record its first hit of the opener until the third when Anderson singled and went to second on a throwing error with one out. Belton couldn’t take advantage, though, as a fly out and groundout ended the chance.
Still trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Belton tried to rally when Rinehart singled with two outs and reached second on a wild pitch, but the game ended with a pop out by Brian Little.