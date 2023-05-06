Belton-Consol baseball

Belton’s Caleb Kennedy delivers a pitch against A&M Consolidated in Game 2 of their bi-district series Saturday in College Station.

 Meredith Seaver/Bryan-College Station Eagle

COLLEGE STATION — Belton couldn’t find the big hit it needed against College Station A&M Consolidated on Saturday, falling 1-0 and 3-1 in the first two games of the Class 5A bi-district series to end its season.