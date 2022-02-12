Troy senior outside hitter Graycee Mosley on Friday was named a 2021 Class 3A first-team all-state honoree by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Moody’s Tara Pruett was a second-team recipient in Class 2A while Lady Bearcats teammate Madilynn Cantu was honorable mention. Also in 2A, Holland’s Jennah Hargrove was honorable mention.
Back in 3A, Troy’s Raylee Poff and Rockdale’s Julie Bartsch landed on the third team, and Troy’s Casey Cavanaugh and Cameron Yoe’s Haley Tucker, Kaly White and Kirsten Marin were honorable mention.
In 4A, Salado’s Haleigh Wilk, and Gatesville teammates Kaleigh Haywood and Tasha Thoms garnered honorable mention.
Copperas Cove’s Kyra Gaston was voted a 6A third-team member.