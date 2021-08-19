COLLEGE STATION — A pair of numbers, one greater than the other, after two scrimmage quarters won’t have much bearing on Temple’s season as the calendar turns month by month toward December and the temperature drops.
What will help guide the Wildcats to where they want to go are adjustments to what led to those two illuminated digits Thursday night in College Station where Temple was outscored 35-14 by the host Cougars in a half of live action — the Wildcats’ lone tune-up before Week 1 against Austin Westlake a week from today.
“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. I don’t look at the scoreboard and go, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ because we were rolling guys in, and to me a scrimmage is to figure out what we are, who we are and where we are. So, I don’t think a scoreboard in a scrimmage situation tells you what you need to do,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “What I will tell you, looking at it on the hoof, we’ve got work to do, and we’ll go to work to figure out what the problems are. The concerns we had coming in showed tonight.”
The two, live 12-minute quarters followed a controlled portion — a total of 96 plays combined between the teams’ first- and second-string offense and defense with no clock and no score-keeping — during the two-hour scrimmage at sweltering Cougar Field.
While all four prospective quarterbacks for Temple — Reese Rumfield, Kaleb Hill, Damarion Willis and Luke Law — took snaps during the controlled session, the sophomore Rumfield played the entire half. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception, a 37-yard pick-six by AJ Tisdell that gave the Cougars a 28-7 lead late in the first quarter.
“He has to learn not to throw that ball. That’s the wide, flat out and those windows are a lot tighter at the varsity 6A level. That’s just stuff that he has to learn. Those are situations you have to play through and he needed to see all of that,” said Stewart, who has not officially named a Game 1 starter. “He’s doing what a lot of young quarterbacks do. He’s trying to win it on every throw. I think he has a tool set that will help him grow and grow fast, so we’ll just continue to grow him and continue to grind.”
Rumfield’s TD pass was a 76-yard strike down the seam to running back Samari Howard on Temple’s second play of the live portion that evened it at 7.
Howard had three catches for 90 yards and receiver Devan Williams also had three receptions, including a one-handed snag good for 22 yards.
The Wildcats’ other touchdown was created by the defense when defensive tackle Tomas Torres sacked College Station’s Jett Huff, causing a fumble that was scooped up by Dion Saunders and returned 53 yards to the end zone — the scrimmage’s final points.
That sequence was part of a roller-coaster evening for Temple’s defense, which gave up five TDs in the controlled portion and four TDs that averaged 41 yards per play over the two quarters.
“I was a little disappointed in the defensive performance. We had six starters in there from last year, so that kind of stuff shouldn’t happen,” Stewart said. “It wasn’t like we were getting beat up and down the field. It was the big play and big plays are usually a breakdown of something. So we have to figure out what the some things are because we can’t have those.”
Huff finished 12-of-16 for 161 yards two TDs, a 75-yarder to Keionte Blue and 15-yard connection with Traylen Suel. Marquis Collins had a 44-yard TD run and Bradley Jones scooted home from 31 yards out to pad College Station’s advantage that reached 35-7.
“The kids came up big in some spots tonight,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “Scott (Stewart) always does a great job and I love to play their athletes.”
During the controlled scenario, Willis scored on a 7-yard QB keeper, Rumfield dialed up Mikal Harrison-Pilot for a 42-yard TD, and Frankquan Sauls dived for an interception.
Now the attention for both teams turns to their openers. College Station plays Hutto, and Temple — as has been advertised — welcomes Westlake into Wildcat Stadium on Aug. 27.
“In the film room, we have to evaluate ourselves and be critical of ourselves going into Westlake week,” Howard said. “College Station is a good team and they definitely contributed to helping us get ready. It was just us gaining experience.”
Stewart concurred with his senior.
“They are a good football team and they are going to let you know exactly where you’re deficient,” Stewart said. “So, I love this scrimmage, not that it gets you ready to play a team like Westlake but we’re going to be a heck of a lot closer than we would’ve been otherwise. You schedule a creampuff for a scrimmage, you’re going to get your eyes opened in Week 1.”