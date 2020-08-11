ROGERS — There were no handshakes between opponents before or after the match — just friendly waves — and no switching sides after each set. However, there also was no shortage of excitement, which made Tuesday night inside Harley Doggett Gym feel like old times even in the midst of a new normal.
Rogers spotted visiting Fairfield two sets, found its footing to tie the contest and hit the comeback trail once again in the final set to wrap up a 20-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-11, 15-12 non-district victory on opening day for both squads.
“They don’t give up. They were just determined tonight,” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “I’m very proud. It was just staying focused and finishing strong.”
So the 2020 campaign began with COVID-19 health guidelines in place, including the handshake-less greetings, a tally to keep count of fans in attendance and staying put on the same side of the floor throughout the event. But, defense still helped offense, and big kills and extended rallies still induced cheers.
And Rogers, coming off a 2019 appearance in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs for its deepest postseason run since 2010, showed that it’s going to be OK for it to play catch up on occasion as the season moves along.
“Last year, if we were down, we couldn’t get back up,” Rogers outside hitter Hailee Talafuse said. “This year, we’ve just been playing with each other for so long it’s easier to get back up. We have really positive attitudes so that helps a lot.”
Talafuse paced Rogers with 17 kills to go with six aces and 15 digs. Setter Courtney Andel posted 12 kills, 36 assists and 18 digs, Jacelyn Chervenka chipped in 13 kills, and Peyton Parker delivered 28 digs.
Avery Thaler had 10 kills, Breyunna Dowell eight, and Madison Beasley and Ava Grecu six apiece for 4A Fairfield, which looked well on its way to a sweep with a 2-0 match lead in hand and a 6-1 advantage in Game 3.
But following a Rogers timeout, the homestanding Lady Eagles started to chip away at the five-point deficit and as Stacy Andel put it, “They just clicked tonight. They played with complete rhythm tonight. So the key is to keep that up.”
With scoring spurts of 8-2 and 4-0 along the way, Rogers outscored Fairfield 24-10 to close out Game 3 then essentially cruised through the fourth set — a 5-0 opening stretch and a 7-0 spree late — to earn an all-or-nothing fifth.
“It’s a little early in the season, so I don’t think either team has their legs underneath them yet,” Fairfield coach Dennis Johnson said. “But, give credit to Rogers because they could’ve shut it down and they battled back.”
Rogers did just that once more in the fifth, turning a 7-3 hole after an ace by Makensy Isaacs into a 9-7 lead, and the host Lady Eagles — who also got three kills, three aces and 14 digs from Taylar Knox, five kills from Savannah Tuerck and three kills from Bailey Krcha — never trailed again.
“I feel like definitely our defense played a major factor in this game. Once we had our passes, we could get our hitters out there,” Rogers’ Lexy Ide said. “We just played with really good heart and determination the entire game.”