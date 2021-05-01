BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Tiebreaker

Copperas Cove 5, Temple 4

Temple 400 000 0 — 4 8 2

Cove 120 011 x — 5 7 4

Williams and Wagaman. Cochran, Sanders (6) and Sanders, Cochran (6). W—Sanders. L—Williams. 3B—C: Harris. 2B—C: Sanders 2, Radigan.

Records — Temple 18-12; Cove 18-14.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

NTJCAC

Game 1

Temple College 5, Hill 1

Hill 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

Temple 040 001 x — 5 6 1

W—Hamilton. L—Spring. HR—T: Boyd 2. 2B—H: Spring.

Records — Temple 28-17, 20-11.

Game 2

Temple College 7, Hill 1

Hill 000 100 0 — 1 3 2

Temple 030 211 x — 7 12 1

W—Gonzales. L—Rivera. HR—T: Garza. 2B—T: Figueroa 2, Boyd, Gaona.

Records — Temple 29-17, 21-11.

HIGH SCHOOL

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Belton vs. Mansfield

Game 1: Mansfield 13, Belton 0, 5 innings

Game 2: Mansfield 13, Belton 8

Harker Heights vs. Hewitt Midway

Game 1: Midway 20, Harker Heights 2, 5 innings

Game 2: Midway 7, Harker Heights 2

Copperas Cove vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

Game 1: Lake Ridge 7, Copperas Cove 2

Game 2: Lake Ridge 6, Copperas Cove 0

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Austin Eastside Memorial

Lake Belton 17, Eastside Memorial 0, 5 innings

Salado vs. La Grange

Game 1: Salado 3, La Grange 2

Game 2: La Grange 8, Salado 7, 9 innings

Game 3: late Saturday

Lampasas vs. Burkburnett

Game 1: Burkburnett 9, Lampasas 3

Game 2: Burkburnett 5, Lampasas 3

Class 3A

Rogers vs. Groesbeck

Game 1: Rogers 16, Groesbeck 6, 6 innings

Game 2: Groesbeck 14, Rogers 10

Game 3: Rogers 14, Groesbeck 4, 5 innings

Academy vs. Teague

Game 1: Academy 9, Teague 4

Game 2: Academy 9, Teague 5

Troy vs. Malakoff

Game 1: Troy 5, Malakoff 3

Game 2: Troy 13, Malakoff 12, 8 innings

Class 2A

Moody vs. Italy

Game 1: Italy 7, Moody 0

Game 2: Italy 7, Moody 0, 5 innings

Granger vs. Center Point

Granger 11, Center Point 1, 6 innings

Class 1A

Bartlett, bye

CLASS 3A

Rogers 14, Groesbeck 4 (5)

Groesbeck 200 20 — 4 5 3

Rogers 470 3x — 14 8 0

Rich and Trojacek. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Rich. HR—R: Andel. 2B—G: Clay, Bradley, Samford.

Records — Groesbeck 19-11; Rogers 18-6.