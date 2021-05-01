BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Tiebreaker
Copperas Cove 5, Temple 4
Temple 400 000 0 — 4 8 2
Cove 120 011 x — 5 7 4
Williams and Wagaman. Cochran, Sanders (6) and Sanders, Cochran (6). W—Sanders. L—Williams. 3B—C: Harris. 2B—C: Sanders 2, Radigan.
Records — Temple 18-12; Cove 18-14.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
NTJCAC
Game 1
Temple College 5, Hill 1
Hill 000 000 1 — 1 3 0
Temple 040 001 x — 5 6 1
W—Hamilton. L—Spring. HR—T: Boyd 2. 2B—H: Spring.
Records — Temple 28-17, 20-11.
Game 2
Temple College 7, Hill 1
Hill 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
Temple 030 211 x — 7 12 1
W—Gonzales. L—Rivera. HR—T: Garza. 2B—T: Figueroa 2, Boyd, Gaona.
Records — Temple 29-17, 21-11.
HIGH SCHOOL
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Belton vs. Mansfield
Game 1: Mansfield 13, Belton 0, 5 innings
Game 2: Mansfield 13, Belton 8
Harker Heights vs. Hewitt Midway
Game 1: Midway 20, Harker Heights 2, 5 innings
Game 2: Midway 7, Harker Heights 2
Copperas Cove vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Game 1: Lake Ridge 7, Copperas Cove 2
Game 2: Lake Ridge 6, Copperas Cove 0
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Austin Eastside Memorial
Lake Belton 17, Eastside Memorial 0, 5 innings
Salado vs. La Grange
Game 1: Salado 3, La Grange 2
Game 2: La Grange 8, Salado 7, 9 innings
Game 3: late Saturday
Lampasas vs. Burkburnett
Game 1: Burkburnett 9, Lampasas 3
Game 2: Burkburnett 5, Lampasas 3
Class 3A
Rogers vs. Groesbeck
Game 1: Rogers 16, Groesbeck 6, 6 innings
Game 2: Groesbeck 14, Rogers 10
Game 3: Rogers 14, Groesbeck 4, 5 innings
Academy vs. Teague
Game 1: Academy 9, Teague 4
Game 2: Academy 9, Teague 5
Troy vs. Malakoff
Game 1: Troy 5, Malakoff 3
Game 2: Troy 13, Malakoff 12, 8 innings
Class 2A
Moody vs. Italy
Game 1: Italy 7, Moody 0
Game 2: Italy 7, Moody 0, 5 innings
Granger vs. Center Point
Granger 11, Center Point 1, 6 innings
Class 1A
Bartlett, bye
CLASS 3A
Rogers 14, Groesbeck 4 (5)
Groesbeck 200 20 — 4 5 3
Rogers 470 3x — 14 8 0
Rich and Trojacek. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Rich. HR—R: Andel. 2B—G: Clay, Bradley, Samford.
Records — Groesbeck 19-11; Rogers 18-6.