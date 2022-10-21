Rogers 16
Buffalo 13
BUFFALO — Bryce Watson scored with 9 seconds left to cap Rogers’ comeback from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit and lift the Eagles (6-2, 3-0) over the Buffalo Bison (4-4, 2-1) in a District 13-3A-II game.
Baldemar Arzola’s 33-yard field goal accounted for all of the points through the first 3½ quarters for Rogers, which trailed 13-3 before Cooper Sisneroz’s 51-yard TD pass to Zach Davis got the Eagles within 13-9 with 6½ minutes remaining.
Rogers won it when Watson ran into the end zone from 7 yards out in the closing seconds.
Sisneroz was 2-of-4 passing for 101 yards, all of them to Davis. Garrett Wolfe had a team-high 46 yards rushing for the Eagles, who were outgained 297-246 in total yards.
ROGERS 16, BUFFALO 13
Rogers 0 3 0 13 — 13
Buffalo 7 0 6 0 — 13
Buf — Zayne Johnson 11 pass from Craig Shannon (Cody Sullivan kick)
Rog — Baldemar Arzola 33 field goal
Buf — Shannon 8 run (kick failed)
Rog — Zach Davis 51 pass from Cooper Sisneroz (run failed)
Rog — Bryce Watson 7 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Buf
First downs 10 10
Rushes-yards 40-119 46-245
Passing yards 127 52
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-5-0 5-10-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 8-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Garrett Wolfe 12-46, Watson 10-39, Sisneroz 14-29, Davis 2-3, Abraham Hernandez 2-2; Buffalo: Xander Cheek 28-196, Shannon 9-34, Jeses Guzman 1-9, Heyden Ducat 1-5, Cole Davis 4-3, Luke Pate 2-(-2), team 1-0.
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 2-4-0-101, Karsen Gomez 1-1-0-26; Buffalo: Davis 3-8-1-33, Shannon 1-1-0-11, Zayne Johnson 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Davis 2-101, Watson 1-26; Buffalo: Johnson 3-26, Shannon 2-26.
Rosebud-Lott 31
Valley Mills 14
TRAVIS — Kyle Finan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 108 yards and a score to help propel the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (6-2, 4-1) past the Valley Mills Eagles (1-7, 1-4) in a District 8-2A-I game.
Finan was 19-of-34 passing with a pair of TD throws to Jayden Thomas, who had five catches for 52 yards.
Moses Fox rushed for 77 yards and a score for the Cougars, who got five receptions each from Breon Lewis (88 yards) and Jamarquis Johnson (64 yards).
Thomas and Fox also intercepted one Valley Mills pass apiece.
